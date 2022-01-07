Automotive Navigation Systems Market to Record 2.10% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Aisin Corp Offers Voice Car Navigation System (Audi), and NAVIelite| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Navigation Systems Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Navigation Systems Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Aisin Corp, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (IVS and PND) & Type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles),

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Navigation Systems Market is expected to increase by 7.28 million units from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.34%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 42% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Automotive Navigation Systems Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Aisin Corp - The company offers a line of automotive navigation systems such as Smart eco-drive function equipped car navigation system, Voice Car Navigation System (Audi), and NAVIelite.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Automotive Navigation Systems Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive navigation systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America.

Increasing urbanization, high disposable income, growing demand for cars among consumers, increasing car-sharing activities, rising adoption of smartphones associated with growing internet connectivity, and the presence of global and local vendors will facilitate the automotive navigation systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Automotive Navigation Systems Market Driver:

To maintain the operational efficiency and condition of a vehicle for the long run, preventive measures can be taken by providing extensive diagnostics to it. The navigation system helps users in driving less distance by showing the best shortest route, which saves fuel. It also provides warnings related to speed limits and helps fleet operators and drivers to avoid damages to tires and reduce the chances of paying penalties for overspeeding or wrong turns. Moreover, fleet tracking navigation solutions help reduce fleet maintenance costs. Such advantages associated with automotive navigation systems are increasing their adoption among consumers. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the automotive navigation systems market.

Automotive Navigation Systems Market Trend:

As the competition among automotive manufacturers was limited to towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. But, recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard. A growing area of competition between both automobile manufacturers and automotive infotainment/navigation system manufacturers is the software or OS used in the vehicle's infotainment systems. Manufacturers of automotive navigation systems are shifting toward the PC-like architectural concept. In this, the functionality of the system is dependent on the main CPU. As a result, the software or the OS used in systems act as the product differentiator among the brands.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports-

In-dash Navigation System Market -The in-dash navigation system market share should rise by 12.04 million units from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 4.56%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Instrument Panel Market -The automotive instrument panel market has the potential to grow by 30.87 million units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Navigation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.34% Market growth 2021-2025 7.28 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-navigation-systems-market-to-record-2-10-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--aisin-corp-offers-voice-car-navigation-system-audi-and-navielite-technavio-301454930.html

SOURCE Technavio