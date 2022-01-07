U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9650
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,913.11
    -760.75 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.64
    -8.69 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,780.35
    +292.48 (+1.03%)
     

Automotive Navigation Systems Market to Record 2.10% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Aisin Corp Offers Voice Car Navigation System (Audi), and NAVIelite| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Navigation Systems Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Navigation Systems Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Navigation Systems Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Aisin Corp, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (IVS and PND) & Type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles),

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Navigation Systems Market is expected to increase by 7.28 million units from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.34%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 42% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-
The Automotive Navigation Systems Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Aisin Corp - The company offers a line of automotive navigation systems such as Smart eco-drive function equipped car navigation system, Voice Car Navigation System (Audi), and NAVIelite.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
The Automotive Navigation Systems Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive navigation systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America.

Increasing urbanization, high disposable income, growing demand for cars among consumers, increasing car-sharing activities, rising adoption of smartphones associated with growing internet connectivity, and the presence of global and local vendors will facilitate the automotive navigation systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Automotive Navigation Systems Market Driver:

To maintain the operational efficiency and condition of a vehicle for the long run, preventive measures can be taken by providing extensive diagnostics to it. The navigation system helps users in driving less distance by showing the best shortest route, which saves fuel. It also provides warnings related to speed limits and helps fleet operators and drivers to avoid damages to tires and reduce the chances of paying penalties for overspeeding or wrong turns. Moreover, fleet tracking navigation solutions help reduce fleet maintenance costs. Such advantages associated with automotive navigation systems are increasing their adoption among consumers. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the automotive navigation systems market.

  • Automotive Navigation Systems Market Trend:

As the competition among automotive manufacturers was limited to towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. But, recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard. A growing area of competition between both automobile manufacturers and automotive infotainment/navigation system manufacturers is the software or OS used in the vehicle's infotainment systems. Manufacturers of automotive navigation systems are shifting toward the PC-like architectural concept. In this, the functionality of the system is dependent on the main CPU. As a result, the software or the OS used in systems act as the product differentiator among the brands.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports-
In-dash Navigation System Market -The in-dash navigation system market share should rise by 12.04 million units from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 4.56%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Instrument Panel Market -The automotive instrument panel market has the potential to grow by 30.87 million units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Navigation Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.34%

Market growth 2021-2025

7.28 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.10

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aisin Corp, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-navigation-systems-market-to-record-2-10-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--aisin-corp-offers-voice-car-navigation-system-audi-and-navielite-technavio-301454930.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Trump-Linked Stocks Rally With Truth Social App Debut on the Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20%

  • Why Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling

    Between a price target hike from Bank of America and some very positive news on electric car battery ranges, Thursday should have been a great day to own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- but it's not working out that way. Instead of going up, Tesla stock is going down today, falling 4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET and extending a three-day slide that has already cost Tesla investors 12.5% since the start of the New Year. This morning, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla stock to $1,300 a share, as StreetInsider.com reports.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • Humana shares fall sharply after Medicare Advantage news

    Humana has significantly decreased its estimate for the number of enrollees in individual Medicare Advantage products.