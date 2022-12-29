U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,845.05
    +61.83 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,192.60
    +316.89 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,461.98
    +248.69 (+2.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.59
    +34.57 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    -1.29 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8640
    -0.0230 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9870
    -1.3480 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,621.58
    -20.01 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.41
    +1.63 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.01
    +14.82 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Automotive Network Access Device Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement), By Compatibility (4G, 5G), and By Region. The global automotive network access device market is anticipated to witness a growth of formidable CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2028.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Network Access Device Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313359/?utm_source=GNW
The key factors driving the global automotive network access device market growth are strict government regulations about vehicle safety, electrification of vehicles, and high-end investments for technological advancements of vehicles by the market players.
A network access device is an electronic circuit configured to connect to the WLAN automatically.It helps make the driving experience more enjoyable and safer as it aids in providing continuous input to the consumers and makes them aware of the anticipated events.

Network access devices are used in connected cars to help preventive maintenance, accident prevention, and telematics. With the growing advances in technology, the demand for network access devices is expected to proliferate in the forecast period.
High Demand for Connected Cars Drives Market Demand
A car that can connect to the internet via WLAN (wireless local area network) is called a connected car, and these can be used to transfer the data and internet with devices inside and outside of the car.Automotive devices which are used to exchange or communicate information about the vehicle and the related information such as vehicle infrastructure, surrounding information, pedestrians are known as connected car devices.

Automotive network access device facilitates the exchange of information between the automobile and driver.The Global Connected car market is anticipated to reach over USD55 billion in 2026.

The shift in consumers’ preference to opt for features and technological advancements offering flexibility, comfort, and convenience bolsters the adoption of connected cars among consumers.The United States is expected to be a promising market for the global automotive network access device market due to significant market players and advanced technology in the manufacturing process.

Consumers’ high purchasing power enables them to afford quality services, which is expected to boost the market demand in the forecast period.
Increasing awareness among consumers about vehicle, driver, and pedestrian safety and the introduction of latest technologies in cars such as lane departure warning systems, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection in mid-segment and premium cars are expected to be driving factors influencing the proliferation of network access device in automobiles.
Rise In Penetration of Telecommunication Sector in Automotive Industry Spurs Market Demand
An increase in the number of road accidents and cases of vehicle thefts are bolstering the need for measures providing enhanced connectivity between the vehicle and passenger to prevent the occurrence of this mishappening is majorly influencing the market demand.The growing adoption of navigation services to drive quickly through roads gives the estimated driving time and the shortest route to make the driving experience more comfortable.

Connecting a car with a network helps the manufacturers to offer services such as remote diagnostics, navigation, security, safety, driving assistance, information about automobiles efficiently.The automotive sector is a flourishing industry and seems to be an attractive investing sector for the telecommunication industry.

Automobile manufacturers are adopting the services of the telecommunication industry to provide internet facilities and enable services in automobiles, which is boosting the global automotive network access device market growth.
Market Segmentation
The global automotive network access device market is segmented by vehicle type, demand category, compatibility, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive network access device market is divided into passenger car, and commercial vehicle.

Based on the demand category, the global automotive network access device market is divided into OEM and replacement.Based on compatibility, the global automotive network access device market is divided into 4G and 5G.

To analyze the market based on the region, the global automotive network access device market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Market Players
HARMAN International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive network access device market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global automotive network access device market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Automotive Network Access Device Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Passenger Car
o Commercial Vehicle
• Automotive Network Access Device Market, By Demand Category:
o OEM
o Replacement
• Automotive Network Access Device Market, By Compatibility:
o 4G
o 5G
• Automotive Network Access Device Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Vietnam
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Belgium
Russia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive network access device market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313359/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Marion Biotech: Uzbekistan links child deaths to India cough syrup

    The latest allegation comes weeks after The Gambia blamed Indian syrups for child deaths.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • Big Growth in Electric Heat Set Stage For Blackouts in US South

    (Bloomberg) -- The states hit hardest by blackouts in last week’s winter storm have significantly increased reliance on heating homes with electricity over the last decade, putting more strain on the power grid when temperatures plummet.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No S

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Agreement over IKEA's Russia sale could be reached in days, says Moscow

    An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February in what it said was a 'special military operation'. Many other western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia.

  • Bosses and workers thought they were lying to each other all year. Here’s what really happened

    From employees with two secret jobs to false remote work job listings, it seems everyone’s been lying at work. But there’s more to it than that.

  • Natural Gas ETFs: Waves of Volatility

    BOIL and KOLD may be for those investors who don’t get cold feet.

  • 16 Biggest Car Companies by Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 biggest car companies by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest car companies by sales. The automotive industry is one of the most integral industries in the world and is currently worth around $2.86 trillion. Not […]

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • Kazakhstan Seeks Capacity to Pipe Crude Oil to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s oil-pipeline operator sent a request to its Russian counterpart to send Kazakh crude via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany next year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailI

  • Elon Musk Tells Employees Tesla Will Be 'Most Valuable Company On Earth, Sam Bankman-Fried Set To Enter Plea On Fraud Case, Twitter 'Should Feel Faster': Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Elon Musk Tells Employees Tesla Will Be 'Most Valuable Company On Earth' Long Term As He Rallies Support For Big Quarter-End Push Elon Musk gave a much-needed pep talk to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees through an email as the stock remains on track to close 2022 as the worst-performing mega-cap stock of the year. Musk gave out a rallying cry, calling employees to ramp up deliveries for the fourth quarter. "Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at al

  • Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?

    Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.

  • Half of Gen Zers say they don’t see a point in saving money until things return to 'normal' — instead they're investing in themselves. Here's what that looks like

    With all the economic uncertainty going on right now, young folks may be seeking some sort of control, experts say.

  • New EVs 2023: Tesla Cybertruck, Chevy Silverado Lead Biggest Electric Vehicles Coming In The Year Ahead

    Tesla, GM, Fisker, Stellantis, Polestar, Canoo are launching electric vehicles. New EVs 2023 include the Tesla Cybertruck and Chevy Silverado.

  • COVID flare-up to weigh on China EV sales in Q1 2023, report says

    China’s re-opening may take a bite out of the country’s all-important auto sector. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that a flare-up in Covid-19 cases will hit China’s EV industry, resulting in a loss of 600,000 in EV sales in the first quarter of next year. Citing data from the partially owned China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the report finds that the flare up in cases will create disrupted production, and reduced demand.

  • Fresh Panama Copper Mine Talks Offer Hope for 11th-Hour Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Panamanian officials and the operator of a giant copper mine are back at the negotiating table after a hiatus of more than a week, with both sides saying they’re keen to reach a deal on tax payments and avoid a shutdown of the facility.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Ch

  • How Southwest Airlines Melted Down

    Airline executives and labor leaders point to inadequate technology systems as one reason why a brutal winter storm turned into a debacle. One main culprit: SkySolver, a crew scheduling tool, which was overwhelmed by the task.