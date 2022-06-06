U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.90
    +0.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9080
    +1.0480 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,404.64
    +1,503.71 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Automotive Night Vision System Market Revenue to Surpass US$ 8,300 Mn by 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Automotive Night Vision System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022– 2030”.

TOKYO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Night Vision System Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of above 11% during the projected years and reach a value of over US$ 8,300 Mn by 2030.

According to the European Commission for the Automobile Industry, about half of the accidents happen at night. Because the same study found that nighttime traffic is 60 percent lower, it's evident that an inconsistent amount of accidents occur nighttime. Since night vision isn't widely available, there isn't enough evidence to say whether or not night vision systems are effective. Additionally, according to research conducted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, some motorists are willing to drive faster at night using these systems, potentially increasing the number of accidents.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2914

Global Automotive Night Vision System Market Growth Factors

The major aspect that drives the growth of the global automotive night vision system is the increasing road safety regulations by numerous governments. The high cost of human life, such as rising fatality and injury rates, tends to focus emphasis on road safety. The publication of estimated annual numbers of road injuries and deaths, as well as WHO's forecasted increase in the ranking of road injuries as a leading cause of death from ninth place in 2004 to fifth place in 2020 if no action is taken, has focused global attention on the need to reduce injuries and fatalities.

In addition, growing technological advancements in thermal imaging technologies are expected to provide significant stimulus toward market growth. Thermal imaging can help companies expedite quality inspection as the world of car manufacturing becomes smarter. Thermal can be integrated at every stage of the process, from back window heating to glue bead placement, recognizing faults that machine vision might miss.

On the other hand, the high cost of night vision systems could hamper the growth of the market, especially in emerging economies. Another factor that could lead to a downturn is the inefficiency of the night vision systems, although companies are relentlessly trying to make improvements in the technology and launch new reliable products. For example, OMNIVISION Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, announced the release of Nyxel-2 – the second generation of its groundbreaking near-infrared (NIR) technology for image sensors that work in low to no ambient light surroundings.

Report Coverage

Market

Automotive Night Vision System Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 3,345 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 8,300 Mn

CAGR

11% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Component, By Display, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Autoliv, Magna Electronics, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems, Continental, Delphi Automotive PLC, FLIR Systems, TRW Automotive, Omron Corporation, Satire, Robert Bosch, and Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Automotive Night Vision System Market Segments

The market for automotive night vision system is categorized into component, product, display, and geography. The component segment is further split into night vision cameras, sensors, controlling units, and others. Based on our analysis, the night vision camera is expected to lead the market with a considerable market share in 2021. Rising technological breakthroughs in-vehicle vision recognizing systems, as well as their increasing implementation in a variety of ADAS technologies, are likely to promote segmental growth. However, the sensors segment is expected to attain a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2022 – 2030.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into active systems and passive systems. Based on them, the active systems segment is likely to register a considerable growth rate in the coming years. Active night vision systems use an infrared illuminator, which is sometimes integrated into the headlamp cluster, to illuminate the road in the infrared spectrum. It is possible to get a higher-resolution image than passive. Roads and buildings are more visible. That's why drivers believe they're watching black-and-white television of the road ahead.

The display segment can be categorized into instrument cluster, head-up display, and navigation display. Based on them, instrument cluster segment achieved a noteworthy market share while the head-up display segment achieved a significant CAGR throughout the projected years.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2914

Automotive Night Vision System Market Regional Stance

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are covered under the regional category. The market for the North American region is expected to occupy a significant chunk during the projected period. The high growth in the region is attributed to the rising adoption of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) for automobiles and the increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles. Then again, increasing consciousness regarding road safety and the emergence of autonomous driving in the region is also likely to create opportunities for the North American automotive night vision system industry. However, in terms of growth, the Asia-Pacific region is on top with the growing number of road accidents coupled with the rising number of government initiatives for road safety. Moreover, the increasing trend of electric mobility in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, etc. is also supporting the fastest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Browse Automotive, Transportation and Logistics Industry Report:

The global automotive condenser market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 13.2 Bn by 2027.

The global automotive closure market is anticipated to reach market size of around US$ 25,000 Mn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

Major Players

The automotive night vision system industry involves many key players. The top players presented in the report include Autoliv, Magna Electronics, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems, Continental, Delphi Automotive PLC, FLIR Systems, TRW Automotive, Omron Corporation, Satire, Robert Bosch, and Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co. Ltd.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2914

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Official Press Release: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases/automotive-nightvision-system-market


Recommended Stories

  • 'A true voice for his city': Rapper Trouble killed in 'domestic situation,' sheriff says

    Atlanta rapper Trouble, 34, was killed on Sunday while visiting a "female friend" in Conyers that turned into a "domestic situation."

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk, clarifying job cut memo, says overall Tesla headcount will grow

    The tweet came after Musk said in a memo to staff on Thursday that he a "super bad feeling" about the direction of the economy and Tesla needed to cut 10% of its jobs.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Canada’s Oil Prices Trail Futures as Refining Costs Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian heavy crude prices have collapsed relative to futures prices because of high refining costs rather than the pipeline bottle necks that have plagued the industry in the past, according to a Toronto-based analyst. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

  • Citigroup Looks To Hire Over 4K Tech Specialists To Tap Pandemic Induced Digital Boom

    Citigroup, Inc (NYSE: C) looks to hire over 4,000 tech staff to help shift its institutional clients online following the pandemic, Bloomberg quoted from an interview with Jonathan Lofthouse. The head of markets and enterprise risk technology acknowledged that over 1,000 recruits would join the market technology team under an aggressive growth strategy. It was a growing trend seen amongst banks in their quest to make services available remotely for both clients and workers, Lofthouse acknowledge

  • The Federal Trade Commission sues to block HCA deal

    The Federal Trade Commission says the deal would merge the second- and fourth-largest health care systems in the Wasatch Front Region of Utah — which includes Salt Lake City and approximately 80% of the state’s population — eliminating competition and raising costs for consumers.

  • Process Enhancements to NioCorp's Critical Minerals Project Plans Point to Possible CAPEX and OPEX Reductions and Possible Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions

    Metallurgical testing being conducted now by NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) in Quebec, Canada, is intended to quantify the Company's ability to extract rare earth elements ("REEs") from Elk Creek ore. It is also aimed at testing a carbonation process that can be used to recycle key reagents used in the removal of calcium and magnesium carbonates from the Elk Creek ore ahead of operations that are expected to extract and recover niobium, scandium, t

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – New Highs Ahead

    The bullish trend in natural gas markets stays strong.

  • Carl Icahn makes move in Kroger proxy fight

    Activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a major step in his proxy fight against Kroger Co. after suffering a blow in a similar fight against McDonald's Corp.