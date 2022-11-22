U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·5 min read
Major players in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market are The DOW Chemical Company, 3M Company, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Covestro AG, Huntsman international LLC, Borgers SE & Co KGaA, Bocholt, Eagle Industries Inc, Roush Enterprises, Inc, Huntsman Corporation LLC, NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO, 3MCollision, Megasorber, STP, Henkel and Hoosier Gasket Corporation.

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364867/?utm_source=GNW


The global automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market is expected to grow from $10.59 billion in 2021 to $11.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market is expected to grow to $15.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market consists of sales of automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to absorb sound and vibration and reduce the impact of noise, vibration harshness to offer a comfortable rider experience to occupants. Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) refer to the field of measuring and modifying the noise and vibration characteristics of vehicles, particularly cars and trucks.

The major types of automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials are rubber, plastic and foam, fibers, and other types.Rubber refers to an elastic substance that is obtained by coagulating the milky juice of any of various tropical plants.

The vehicles include passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). The various applications include an absorber, isolator, and damper used by hood, trunk, chassis, and other end-users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising demand from the electric vehicle industry is driving the growth of the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market going forward.Electric vehicles refer to vehicles that use electricity to improve vehicle efficiency.

Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials help electric vehicles with better performance have low noise and vibration and are comfortable and quiet to drive by optimizing the performance and design of the power system, magnetic brake, gearbox, and engine of electric vehicles.For instance, in April 2021, according to the International Energy Agency report, a France-based global energy system intergovernmental organization, the number of electric vehicles sold worldwide reached 10 million in 2020, an increase of 43% from the previous year.

In 2020, there were about 3 million new electric vehicle registrations. Europe took the lead for the first time, with nearly 1.4 million new registrations. China registered 1.2 million new electric automobiles after the United States registered 2.9 million. Therefore rising demand from the electric vehicle industry is driving the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market.Major companies operating in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market are developing products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market.

For instance, in November 2019, Hyundai Motor Group, a South Korea-based corporation that manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts developed Road-noise Active Noise Control (RANC) technology that offers unique features by reducing noise within the cabin of a vehicle by emitting soundwaves inverted to incoming noise from roads. It uses velocity sensors, amplifiers, microphones, a Digital Signal processor (DSP), and acceleration sensors to calculate the vibration from the road to the car, and then the control computer analyses road noise.

In January 2022, Woodbridge Group, a Canada-based solution provider that specializes in fully-integrated foam solutions acquired Hematite for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Woodbridge is expected to further develop integrated multi-functional and high-value products for the rapidly growing new energy vehicles (NEV), and to deliver differentiated seating, interior, and exterior products solutions by combing Hematite’s expertise with its foam and chemistry capabilities.

Hematite is a Canada-based manufacturer of NVH products including acoustic, airflow, and water deflection products for the automotive industry.

The countries covered in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market research report are one of a series of new reports that provides automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market statistics, including automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market share, detailed automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials industry. This automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364867/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


