U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,353.96
    +425.68 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Automotive NVH Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 5.6 Billion| 33% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive NVH Materials Market by Application (floor module, cockpit module, trunk module, wheel arches, and others), Material (polyurethane, mixed textile fibers, fiberglass, and others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive NVH Materials Market by Application, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive NVH Materials Market by Application, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive NVH materials market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 5.6 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The automotive NVH materials market report is segmented by Application (floor module, cockpit module, trunk module, wheel arches, and others), Material (polyurethane, mixed textile fibers, fiberglass, and others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are the key market for automotive NVH materials in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Insights

The Automotive NVH materials market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Revenue-generating Application Segments in the Automotive NVH Materials

The floor module segment's share of the automotive NVH materials market will expand significantly. Polyurethanes are versatile polymers utilized in a wide variety of automotive applications. Wind, exhaust, engine, and tire noise in the passenger compartment are all reduced by using polyurethane-based NVH materials as acoustic cavity sealers in carpets, seats, headliners, and dash mats. As a result, the development of polyurethane-based new goods is predicted to boost demand for polyurethane-based NVH materials.

Download Free Sample Now: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive NVH Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.6 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.83

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Corp., Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Borgers SE and Co. KGaA, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Eagle Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Huntsman Corp., Hutchinson SA, ITT Inc., LANXESS AG, Material Sciences Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, and Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Floor module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cockpit module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Trunk module - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Wheel arches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Mixed textile fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3M Corp.

  • 11.4 Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd.

  • 11.5 BASF SE

  • 11.6 Borealis AG

  • 11.7 Borgers SE and Co. KGaA

  • 11.8 Celanese Corp.

  • 11.9 Covestro AG

  • 11.10 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 11.11 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • 11.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-nvh-materials-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-6-billion-33-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301510134.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Robin Hood stole $50 million and says he’ll it donate to charity. But the victims just want their money back

    The hacker later returned some funds, but only to those who lost less than $100,000.

  • These Stocks Should Benefit From the U.S.’s Deal to Send Natural Gas to Europe

    U.S. gas producers like Coterra Energy, EQT, and Southwestern Energy, and those that process and transport the gas, like Cheniere and Energy Transfer, stand to gain.

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • ‘Wakey, wakey. We are not going back to normal business in a few months’: A top hedge-fund manager says crude oil prices could hit $250 this year

    Top commodities experts met at the Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland this week and many predicted oil's price will top $200 this year.

  • Apple Pays Another Round of Rare $200,000 Bonuses to Some Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is paying a small number of engineers another round of special stock bonuses as part of an unusual push to retain key talent, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East Am

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Southwest Airlines to Launch New Ticket Type to Boost Revenue

    The move reflects airlines’ continuing efforts in recent years to carve their offerings into ever narrower niches, embracing an a-la-carte pricing model to get customers to spend more.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • Texas Survey Shows Why Oil Producers Aren’t Drilling More

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

  • How Putin’s War Made These 3 Fertilizer Producers Hot Stocks

    Fertilizer prices were already rising when Russia invaded Ukraine. But that left these North American producers, with access to cheap natural gas, in an enviable position.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Is Soaring This Week

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) are soaring 23.9% this week from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the war in Ukraine caused sanctions to be imposed on Russia, leading oil prices to run even higher. While Peabody is a coal producer, higher oil prices are causing global governments to look for potential alternative sources of energy, and coal is a leading source. Peabody is one of the world's biggest coal producers and is the largest reserve holder of coal in the Powder River Basin in Montana and Wyoming, with 2.3 billion tons.

  • Report: Apple is giving some of its engineers bonuses of up to $200,000 in stock

    The bonuses are a sign of just how much big tech companies are working to keep their most valuable employees.

  • Oil rises after reported strike on Saudi oil facility, with global prices up nearly 12% for the week

    Oil futures settle higher on Friday, giving up earlier declines and boosting their weekly gain, after reports of an attack on an oil facility in Saudi Arabia renews concerns over global crude supplies.

  • Lumber Rally Cools With Transport Snarls Easing, Buyers Balking

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber headed for its biggest weekly loss since July as transportation snarls that sparked a rally start to ease.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningFutures tumbled to $974.80 per 1,000 board fe