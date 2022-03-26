Automotive NVH Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 5.6 Billion| 33% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive NVH Materials Market by Application (floor module, cockpit module, trunk module, wheel arches, and others), Material (polyurethane, mixed textile fibers, fiberglass, and others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive NVH Materials Market by Application, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive NVH materials market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 5.6 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Free Sample Report.

The automotive NVH materials market report is segmented by Application (floor module, cockpit module, trunk module, wheel arches, and others), Material (polyurethane, mixed textile fibers, fiberglass, and others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are the key market for automotive NVH materials in APAC.

Vendor Insights

The Automotive NVH materials market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Revenue-generating Application Segments in the Automotive NVH Materials

The floor module segment's share of the automotive NVH materials market will expand significantly. Polyurethanes are versatile polymers utilized in a wide variety of automotive applications. Wind, exhaust, engine, and tire noise in the passenger compartment are all reduced by using polyurethane-based NVH materials as acoustic cavity sealers in carpets, seats, headliners, and dash mats. As a result, the development of polyurethane-based new goods is predicted to boost demand for polyurethane-based NVH materials.

Automotive NVH Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.83 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Borgers SE and Co. KGaA, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Eagle Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Huntsman Corp., Hutchinson SA, ITT Inc., LANXESS AG, Material Sciences Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, and Henkel AG and Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

