Automotive OBD Dongle Market Size to Grow by USD 60.19 Bn, BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive OBD dongle market size is expected to grow by USD 60.19 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The usage-based insurance (UBI) model is driving the automotive OBD dongle market growth. However, factors such as privacy and hacking concerns with onboard diagnostics (OBD) may challenge the market growth.
Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Scope
The automotive OBD dongle market report covers the following areas:
Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Broadcom Inc., Carista, Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, ShenZhen CheBoTong Technology Co Ltd, TomTom International BV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt Ltd are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives a powerful, feature-packed, and easy-to-use DS diagnostic solution under the brand name Delphi Technologies.
Continental AG - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives live access to the extended vehicle diagnostic data of all popular makes and models under the brand name Continental.
Danlaw Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that securely collects and transmits vehicle and sensor data to the platform via a cellular or Bluetooth connection under the brand name of Danlaw.
Geotab Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives instant access to OE-level diagnostics and technical information the brand name Geotab.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that communicates via Bluetooth, with either the car or heavy-duty software installed on the device under the brand name Huawei.
Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Vehicle type
Geography
Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will help the automotive OBD dongle market grow during the next five years
Estimation of the size of the automotive OBD dongle market and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive OBD dongle market
Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of automotive OBD dongle market vendors
Automotive OBD Dongle Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.02%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 60.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.65
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Broadcom Inc., Carista, Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, ShenZhen CheBoTong Technology Co Ltd, TomTom International BV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
