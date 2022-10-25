Automotive OBD Dongle Market Size to Grow by USD 60.19 Bn, BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive OBD dongle market size is expected to grow by USD 60.19 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The usage-based insurance (UBI) model is driving the automotive OBD dongle market growth. However, factors such as privacy and hacking concerns with onboard diagnostics (OBD) may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026

Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive OBD dongle market report covers the following areas:

Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Broadcom Inc., Carista, Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, ShenZhen CheBoTong Technology Co Ltd, TomTom International BV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt Ltd are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives a powerful, feature-packed, and easy-to-use DS diagnostic solution under the brand name Delphi Technologies.

Continental AG - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives live access to the extended vehicle diagnostic data of all popular makes and models under the brand name Continental.

Danlaw Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that securely collects and transmits vehicle and sensor data to the platform via a cellular or Bluetooth connection under the brand name of Danlaw.

Geotab Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives instant access to OE-level diagnostics and technical information the brand name Geotab.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that communicates via Bluetooth, with either the car or heavy-duty software installed on the device under the brand name Huawei.

Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Vehicle type

Geography

Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the automotive OBD dongle market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the automotive OBD dongle market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive OBD dongle market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of automotive OBD dongle market vendors

Automotive OBD Dongle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 60.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Broadcom Inc., Carista, Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, ShenZhen CheBoTong Technology Co Ltd, TomTom International BV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 Danlaw Inc.

10.6 Geotab Inc.

10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.8 Intel Corp.

10.9 Moj.io Inc.

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.11 TomTom International BV

10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

