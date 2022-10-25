U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Automotive OBD Dongle Market Size to Grow by USD 60.19 Bn, BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive OBD dongle market size is expected to grow by USD 60.19 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The usage-based insurance (UBI) model is driving the automotive OBD dongle market growth. However, factors such as privacy and hacking concerns with onboard diagnostics (OBD) may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive OBD dongle market report covers the following areas:

Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Broadcom Inc., Carista, Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, ShenZhen CheBoTong Technology Co Ltd, TomTom International BV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt Ltd are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives a powerful, feature-packed, and easy-to-use DS diagnostic solution under the brand name Delphi Technologies.

  • Continental AG - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives live access to the extended vehicle diagnostic data of all popular makes and models under the brand name Continental.

  • Danlaw Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that securely collects and transmits vehicle and sensor data to the platform via a cellular or Bluetooth connection under the brand name of Danlaw.

  • Geotab Inc. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that gives instant access to OE-level diagnostics and technical information the brand name Geotab.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - The company offers an automotive OBD dongle that communicates via Bluetooth, with either the car or heavy-duty software installed on the device under the brand name Huawei.

Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Vehicle type

  • Geography

Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the automotive OBD dongle market grow during the next five years

  • Estimation of the size of the automotive OBD dongle market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive OBD dongle market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of automotive OBD dongle market vendors

Related Reports

Automotive E-Compressor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentations by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant.

Automotive Timing Belt Market by End-user, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (OEMs and automotive aftermarket), vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the OEMs segment will be significant.

Automotive OBD Dongle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 60.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.65

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Broadcom Inc., Carista, Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, ShenZhen CheBoTong Technology Co Ltd, TomTom International BV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 Danlaw Inc.

  • 10.6 Geotab Inc.

  • 10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Intel Corp.

  • 10.9 Moj.io Inc.

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 TomTom International BV

  • 10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026
Global Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-obd-dongle-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-60-19-bn-borgwarner-inc-and-continental-ag-among-key-vendors--technavio-301656248.html

SOURCE Technavio

