U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    -53.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,794.00
    -418.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,227.50
    -119.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.50
    -26.60 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.15
    -1.96 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +2.61 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9610
    -0.7790 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,016.29
    -667.13 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.43
    -19.33 (-4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.57
    -89.60 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size to Hit USD 13879.94 Million by 2030 at 6.70% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Automotive OEM Coatings Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer, E-coat and others), Resin (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Alkyd and Others), Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, UV Cured, High Solid Coatings, Powder Coatings and Others), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Two-Wheelers) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive OEM Coatings Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive OEM Coatings Market Information by Product Type, Resin, Technology, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.70% CAGR to reach USD 13879.94 Million by 2030.

Market Scope:

Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) use automobile OEM coatings, the highest quality coatings available, on a wide variety of vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and bicycles. They shield from blemishes and dings, as well as the sun and other environmental hazards, and improve the look of a building. In most cases, OEM coatings for automobiles require baking.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8039

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 13879.94 Million

CAGR

6.70% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, Resin, Technology, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Increasing per capita disposable income, especially in developing economies of Asia-Pacific.

The increasing competition among key automotive players is also fueling the growth.

Competitive Dynamics:

To preserve their position as market leaders and expand their global footprint, the major players in the automotive OEM coatings market are engaging in a number of different types of expansion, mergers and acquisitions, supply and distribution agreements, and new product launches.

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • PPG Industries Inc. (US)

  • Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan)

  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (US)

  • Berger Paints India Ltd (India)

  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd (Japan)

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

  • KCC Corporation (South Korea)

  • Covestro AG (Germany)

  • Esdee Paints Ltd (India)

  • Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Automobile sales have been boosted by rising disposable income in developing nations of Asia-Pacific including China, India, and Thailand, which in turn is fueling the expansion of the automotive OEM coatings industry. Also contributing to the expansion of the automotive OEM coatings market is the rising intensity of rivalry between major automakers. Market companies can also anticipate significant growth prospects brought about by the introduction of waterborne UV-curved technology and environmentally friendly coatings.

Market Restraints

Solvent-borne coatings' high volatile organic content (VOC) is the key reason that will limit the market's expansion over the coming years. In addition, the biggest difficulty that the market participants confront is the ever-changing pricing of raw materials used in car OEM coatings.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Automotive OEM Coatings https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-oem-coatings-market-8039

COVID-19 Analysis

The analysis of COVID-19 shows how the coronavirus epidemic has impacted the automotive coatings market. Due to the lockdown measures, most of the major manufacturers have shut down and put all active projects on hold. The automotive industry has also been impacted by the collapse of other industries. The interruption of the supply chain is yet another important effect of the COVID-19 epidemic. Demand and investment in the sector have dropped dramatically.

By 2020, COVID-19 will have had a global impact, especially in the ASEAN area. Both production and consumption of automotive coatings suffered greatly throughout the year. Although results started getting better in the latter quarter of 2020.

Market Segmentation:

By product

The clearcoat segment is poised to expand at a notable CAGR over the review period.

On the basis of resin

In terms of market share, acrylic is expected to increase at a faster rate than any other product type over the next few years. In the future years, market expansion will be driven by rising demand from the automobile industry.

By technology

The automotive industry's rising demand is largely responsible for the rapid development of waterborne technologies. When opposed to solvent-based coatings, waterborne coatings have lower VOC levels and can therefore be utilized to lower total emissions.

Based on Application

The Passenger car segment is expected to drive the market over the review period.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8039

Regional Analysis:

In 2018, the automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings market in Asia-Pacific grew at the quickest rate, and this growth is likely to continue during the forecast period. By value, the area accounted for over 43% in 2018. Market expansion in the region can be attributed in large part to rising manufacturing of automobiles in countries like China and Japan. Sales of automobiles in Asia and the Pacific are on the upswing as a result of increased disposable income and shifting consumer preferences, both of which contribute to the expansion of the regional market.

For automobile original equipment manufacturer coatings, Europe was the second largest market in 2018. The expansion of the German product market can be somewhat attributed to the country's thriving auto sector. In the future years, the area is forecast to experience spectacular expansion.

In 2018, the North American market was second in size, behind Europe's. The expansion of the automotive industry in the United States is providing a reliable revenue stream for automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings, which in turn is driving the development of the automotive coatings market in the area. By the year 2029, analysts predict that North America will have had a significant growth rate. Most North American automakers are shifting production toward vehicle electrification in response to strict government regulations and norms for carbon emission, which has increased the demand for commercial vehicles and is primarily benefiting the logistics and e-commerce sector, driving the growth of the regional market.

In 2018, the OEM coatings markets in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America were smaller than the worldwide average. In 2018, the OEM coatings industry for automobiles was stunted by the region's sluggish economic growth. It is anticipated that the area will expand during the projection period as a result of rising vehicle manufacturing in nations like Brazil and Mexico. Countries in the Middle East and Africa, such as Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, and Iran, are among the world's top producers of automobiles. Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Algeria and Morocco are among the region's most important sales markets. There will likely be a rise in demand for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for automobiles in the region over the analyzed time period.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8039

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Filled Fluoropolymer Market Research Report: Information By End Use (Oil & GAs, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical Processing, Other) Forecast 2030

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market Information By Product (bags, pouches, wraps, sachets, and others) End Use (pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, food & beverages, electrical & electronics) Forecast till 2028

Polymer Bearing Market Research Report: Information By Product (Phenolica, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE) Application (Automobile, Textile, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Office Products, Others) Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapA new state-owned company

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Goldman Says Commodities Will Gain 43% in 2023 as Supply Shortages Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities will be the best-performing asset class once again in 2023, handing investors returns of more than 40%, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeStocks Push Lower as Traders Digest Rate Moves: Markets WrapThe Wall Street bank said that while the first quarter may be “bumpy”

  • Novavax stock dives more than 20% on debt offering

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the decline in stock for Novavax.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • FTSE 100 muted as markets downbeat after interest rate hikes

    FTSE muted as traders digest weak retail sales figures and take stock after the Bank of England raised interest rates.

  • Equity Selloff Deepens as Recession Fears Grow: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures dropped with European stocks amid concern the resolve of central banks to continue their fight against inflation will tip the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapContracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 10

  • 16 Large-Cap Stocks with Insider Buying

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 large-cap stocks with insider buying. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Large-Cap Stocks With Insider Buying. Insider buying is a popular way to assess the potential of a company and can be a good indicator to gauge a stock’s performance. When insiders, such […]

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • The Crypto Ice Age Is Here. It Could Get Even Worse.

    The collapse of FTX has sparked a crisis of confidence as crypto tries to rebuild its tarnished reputation. What's ahead for 2023.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    What to make of the markets today? The CPI numbers came in on Tuesday, and were better than expected; that is, inflation remains high, but the rate of increase appears to be cooling off. The annualized CPI rate for November registered 7.1%, compared to the 7.3% forecast, and markets spiked on the news. And then they slipped back today, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as expected, but also signaled it would have to take rates higher through next year. F