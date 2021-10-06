U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.75
    -57.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,805.00
    -378.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,431.75
    -223.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.20
    -36.30 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    -0.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    -12.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    +1.06 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4800
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,544.93
    +382.68 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.53
    +13.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.00
    -115.10 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Automotive Operating Systems Market - US$ 12.8 Bn By 2028 Prediction By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·5 min read

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Automotive Operating Systems Market - Global Automotive OS Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2028”.

TOKYO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid development in autonomous vehicles and rising passenger vehicle sale is expected to augment the demand for automotive operating system.

The market in North America is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global automotive operating systems market due to increasing demand for automotive. Consumer demand for autonomous vehicles is increasing demand for enhanced and efficient vehicle operating systems. Consumer’s approach towards the adoption of vehicles that provide enhanced safety and is equipped with intelligence is gaining traction. Auto manufacturers operating in the region are investing high for the development of an advanced operating system that does multi-tasking such as messaging, navigation, and music playback with a high focus on vehicle control. The government through the implementation of various rules and regulations is encouraging the advancement in the automotive industry.

Download Sample Pages of this report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2803

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) launched “Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan” with the focus to preauthorize safety with advanced technology. The Automated Vehicle (AV) 4.0 plan aims at three most important goals: promote collaboration and transparency, modernize the regulatory environment, and prepare the transportation system. In addition, rapid R&D activities by major players to introduce new solutions are factors expected to augment the growth of automotive operating systems market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market due to the increasing sale of passenger vehicles. The countries such as China and India are witnessing high sales of passenger vehicles owing to rising disposable income among the masses. With the rising environmental pollution from vehicles, the governments of developing economies are inclining towards the deployment of electric vehicles on roads. Through various incentive schemes and tax policies, the government is encouraging consumers to buy electric-powered vehicles. Thus, surging demand for electric vehicles in the region is ultimately raising the requirement for advanced vehicle operating systems. Flourishing automotive sector in the region and favorable business policies by governments is resulting in the emergence of mid-size enterprises with innovative solutions which would augment the growth of target market in this region. Moreover, high penetration of electric and automated vehicles in developed regions such as Europe and continuous supportive government regulations related to safety are major factors expected to drive the growth of global automotive operating systems market in these regions.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2803

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2803

Introduction of new products from major players is expected to drive the market growth.

  • In 2021, Basemark, a global automotive software developer launched “Rocksolid Core” a new operating system for vehicles. The product is an end-to-end solution for all car applications including Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The product launch is expected to help the company enhance its business and increase its revenue share.

  • In 2021, Ford Motor Company, partnered with Google with the focus to deliver “Google Assistant” under Ford and Lincoln brands by 2023. The integration of the android system is expected to help the company attain better sales in future.

  • In 2020, TTTech Auto, a software development company launched its new auto division for the development of a new vehicle operating system called “Car.Os”. The product is a comprehensive operating system that would aid in the smooth operation of vehicles and is under development. The final product launch is expected to help the company enhance its business and increase the customer base.

Related Reports Published By Acumen –

Automotive Transmission Market

Transportation Management System (TMS) Market

Automotive Collision Repair Market

Vehicle Analytics Market

Factors such as high complexity in the development of efficient products and inclusion of these operating systems only in high-end vehicles due to high cost will limit the growth of global automotive operating systems market. In addition, the lack of government regulations pertaining to software standards is expected to challenge the growth of target market. However, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, high investment for R&D activities, new product launches and continuous strategic partnerships between regional and international players are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the automotive operating systems market over the forecast period.

The global automotive operating systems market is segmented into OS type, ECU function, and vehicle type. The OS type segment is divided into Android, Linux, QNX, Windows Embedded Automotive 7, and Others. Among OS types, the android segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market. The vehicle type segment is divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Among vehicle types, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness faster growth in the target market.

Players operating in the global automotive operating systems market are AUTOSAR, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon, Inc. ArcherMind Technology Co., Ltd, Automotive Grade Linux, Baidu, Inc., QNX Neutrino, WindRiver VxWorks, NVIDIA, Mentor (Siemens AG), Green Hills and GENIVI Alliance

Continue With Table of Contents

ACCESS THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2803

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Stock Futures Point to Fresh Selloff on Wall Street

    U.S. stock futures fell and bond yields rose, pointing to another bumpy day on Wall Street as investors gird for a spell of higher inflation, driven by roaring energy markets.

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • 11 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth. As the economy recovers post COVID-19, many investors see the surge in consumer spending and the expansion of the digital economy […]

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall With Bonds on Growth Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with U.S. futures as investors weighed risks to global growth ahead of a key U.S. employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenAlmost all sectors were in the red among European equities, with data showing German facto

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Top Analyst Sees Compelling Value in These 2 Stocks

    As we head into the tail end of the year, markets are giving conflicting signals. The steady upward movement, that we saw in all of the main indexes through much of the year, has given way to short-term slips and increased volatility. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Ma

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.