Automotive Paddle Shifter Market is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2022 to USD 12.6 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Automotive Paddle Shifter Market Size by Type (Follow-Up Paddle Shifters and Fixed Paddle Shifters), By Application (LCVs and Passenger Cars), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the automotive paddle shifter market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the automotive paddle shifter market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-paddle-shifter-market/277/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.
The significant players operating in the global automotive paddle shifter market are GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Bowler Performance Transmissions, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, EDELBROCK LLC, TECHART Automobildesign GmbH, Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Geartronics Ltd, Holinger Engineering, Joyson Safety Systems, Taizhou Savanini Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Liberty Vehicle Technologies among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide automotive paddle shifter market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
The paddle shifter is a revolutionary automotive technology that enhances driver comfort and convenience. Due to their ease of use, automatic transmission vehicles are in high demand. In the automotive paddle shifter market, the increasing popularity of vehicles with aromatic transmissions is expected to be one of the key drivers as they provide improved handling, compatibility, and ease of driving. Paddle shifters are typically mounted on either side of the steering wheel, and are used to change gears in semi-automatic transmissions. In addition to the rise in income levels and the increasing electrification of automobiles, the global automotive advanced transmission system market is mainly influenced by an increase in demand for semi-automatic and automatic transmission vehicles. Electrification and technological advancements in the automotive industry have rapidly increased the demand for paddle shifters. Furthermore, paddle shifter market players are striving to gain competitive advantages and strengthen their market position by introducing technological innovation, reducing operating costs, improving quality, and reducing the price. In addition, technological advancements such as adaptive cruise control with collision warning systems are further boosting product demand. Increasing demand for automotive transmission systems in vehicles, increased use of paddle shifters in Tiptronic-type transmission systems, and increased fuel economy has sparked market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/277

Scope of Automotive Paddle Shifter Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Application, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Bowler Performance Transmissions, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, EDELBROCK LLC, TECHART Automobildesign GmbH, Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Geartronics Ltd, Holinger Engineering, Joyson Safety Systems, Taizhou Savanini Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Liberty Vehicle Technologies among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Fixed paddle shifters are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product segment includes follow-up paddle shifters and fixed paddle shifters. The fixed paddle shifters segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In automobiles, fixed paddle shifters are used for manual transmissions. The driver changes gears by using levers or buttons. The most common form of the system has just two gears and operates at low speeds, making it suitable for use in cars with fewer than four speeds, boosting the growth of the market.

Passenger cars are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment includes LCVs and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As the forecast period progresses, passenger car sales are expected to grow substantially. Vehicle enthusiasts favor manual transmissions over automatic transmissions, which drives the segment growth because paddle shifter systems are widely adopted in passenger cars.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for needle destroyers include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Growth in the regional market is driven by positive economic growth, advancements in automated transmission, and the growing demand for comfort among drivers. A combination of advanced technology adoption in the automotive industry, high disposable income, and high living standards is creating a demand for luxury and premium cars in the region, which in turn is promoting the growth of the automobile paddle shifter market.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's automotive paddle shifter market size was valued at USD 0.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.
Positive economic growth in the region and advancement in automated transmission technology are driving market growth there, as well as increased demand for driver comfort.

  • China

China’s automotive paddle shifter market size was valued at USD 0.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.
Paddle shifters are expected to grow at a high rate in the automotive industry in China due to their rapid growth.

  • India

India's automotive paddle shifter market size was valued at USD 0.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Increasing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles will drive passenger car demand in the country in the years to come. Government regulations related to vehicle emissions will also influence demand for small cars.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for convenient and comfortable driving experiences, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/277/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size By Product (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots), By Application (Hospitality, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/362

Pedestrian Protection System Market Size by Type (Passive Pedestrian Protection System and Active Based Pedestrian Protection System), By Component (Control Unit, Cameras, Sensors, Actuator and Others), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/pedestrian-protection-system-market/313

Automotive Skid Plate Market Size By Vehicle Type (ATVs, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, Adventure Motorcycles, and Military Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-skid-plate-market/298

Automotive Filter Paper Market Size By Application (Fuel Filter Paper, Air Filter Paper and Oil Filter Paper), By Material (Synthetic Fiber, Cellulose Fiber and Others), By Vehicle Type (HCV, LCV and Passenger Cars), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-filter-paper-market/297

Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size By Technology (Electronic Stability Control, Three-Channel Antilock Braking System and Four-Channel Antilock Braking System), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Compact Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-abs-and-esc-market/296

Tyre Inflators Market Size By Type (24 V and 12 V), By Application (Repair Store, Household, and Automotive Manufacturers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/tyre-inflators-market/286

Automotive Tensioner Market Size By Product Type (Idler Pulley and Automatic Belt Tensioner), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-tensioner-market/285

Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size by Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle Types, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Powertrains & Chassis, Body Electronics and Safety & Security Systems), By Technology (Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Adaptive Cruise Control), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-microcontrollers-market/284

Valve Cover Gasket Market Size By Type (Cork Valve Cover Gasket, Liquid Gaskets, Formed Rubber Gaskets, Thermostat Gasket, Aircraft Gaskets, and Aluminium Gaskets), By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/valve-cover-gasket-market/283

Boat Wiring Harness Market Size by Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Application (Gasoline Boats, Hybrid Boats and Electric Boats), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/boat-wiring-harness-market/278


