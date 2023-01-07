Automotive Paddle Shifter Market is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2022 to USD 12.6 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Automotive Paddle Shifter Market Size by Type (Follow-Up Paddle Shifters and Fixed Paddle Shifters), By Application (LCVs and Passenger Cars), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the automotive paddle shifter market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the automotive paddle shifter market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global automotive paddle shifter market are GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Bowler Performance Transmissions, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, EDELBROCK LLC, TECHART Automobildesign GmbH, Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Geartronics Ltd, Holinger Engineering, Joyson Safety Systems, Taizhou Savanini Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Liberty Vehicle Technologies among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide automotive paddle shifter market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The paddle shifter is a revolutionary automotive technology that enhances driver comfort and convenience. Due to their ease of use, automatic transmission vehicles are in high demand. In the automotive paddle shifter market, the increasing popularity of vehicles with aromatic transmissions is expected to be one of the key drivers as they provide improved handling, compatibility, and ease of driving. Paddle shifters are typically mounted on either side of the steering wheel, and are used to change gears in semi-automatic transmissions. In addition to the rise in income levels and the increasing electrification of automobiles, the global automotive advanced transmission system market is mainly influenced by an increase in demand for semi-automatic and automatic transmission vehicles. Electrification and technological advancements in the automotive industry have rapidly increased the demand for paddle shifters. Furthermore, paddle shifter market players are striving to gain competitive advantages and strengthen their market position by introducing technological innovation, reducing operating costs, improving quality, and reducing the price. In addition, technological advancements such as adaptive cruise control with collision warning systems are further boosting product demand. Increasing demand for automotive transmission systems in vehicles, increased use of paddle shifters in Tiptronic-type transmission systems, and increased fuel economy has sparked market growth.

Scope of Automotive Paddle Shifter Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Bowler Performance Transmissions, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, EDELBROCK LLC, TECHART Automobildesign GmbH, Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Geartronics Ltd, Holinger Engineering, Joyson Safety Systems, Taizhou Savanini Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Liberty Vehicle Technologies among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Fixed paddle shifters are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes follow-up paddle shifters and fixed paddle shifters. The fixed paddle shifters segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In automobiles, fixed paddle shifters are used for manual transmissions. The driver changes gears by using levers or buttons. The most common form of the system has just two gears and operates at low speeds, making it suitable for use in cars with fewer than four speeds, boosting the growth of the market.

Passenger cars are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes LCVs and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As the forecast period progresses, passenger car sales are expected to grow substantially. Vehicle enthusiasts favor manual transmissions over automatic transmissions, which drives the segment growth because paddle shifter systems are widely adopted in passenger cars.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for needle destroyers include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Growth in the regional market is driven by positive economic growth, advancements in automated transmission, and the growing demand for comfort among drivers. A combination of advanced technology adoption in the automotive industry, high disposable income, and high living standards is creating a demand for luxury and premium cars in the region, which in turn is promoting the growth of the automobile paddle shifter market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's automotive paddle shifter market size was valued at USD 0.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Positive economic growth in the region and advancement in automated transmission technology are driving market growth there, as well as increased demand for driver comfort.

China

China’s automotive paddle shifter market size was valued at USD 0.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Paddle shifters are expected to grow at a high rate in the automotive industry in China due to their rapid growth.

India

India's automotive paddle shifter market size was valued at USD 0.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles will drive passenger car demand in the country in the years to come. Government regulations related to vehicle emissions will also influence demand for small cars.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for convenient and comfortable driving experiences, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

