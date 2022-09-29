Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market: 35% growth to originate in North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive paddle shifter system market between 2021 and 2026 is 9.01 billion units. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by the automotive components and accessories companies manufacturing automotive paddle shifter systems, revenue generated from replacement and upgrades, the average life of auto components, replacement rates, and new vehicle sales among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The market is driven by the increasing demand for automatic transmission systems in vehicles. The demand for vehicles with automatic transmission systems is on the rise owing to their easy drivability. They are convenient to drive in traffic and provide better driving comfort. Their growing demand is encouraging automakers to bring in the technological shift from manual to automatic transmissions in their vehicles. Paddle shifters come as a standard fitment in most top variant automatic transmission vehicle models. Thus, with the growing adoption of vehicles with automatic transmission systems, the demand for paddle shifters is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing use of paddle shifters in Tiptronic-type transmission systems will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high penetration of manual transmission systems in APAC and Europe will challenge market growth.

Company Profiles

The automotive paddle shifter system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bowler Performance Transmissions, EDELBROCK LLC, Geartronics Ltd, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Shiftec Leamington Ltd., and TECHART Automobildesign GmbH.

Story continues

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive paddle shifter system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is classified into passenger cars and LCVs.

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high penetration of paddle shifter systems in passenger cars owing to the high number of vehicle enthusiasts who prefer the experience of a manual transmission to their automatic transmission vehicles.

Market Segmentation by Region

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth will come from this region during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increased preference for sports sedans, muscle cars, and high-performance vehicles.

Related Reports:

Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2022-2026 9.01 bn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bowler Performance Transmissions, EDELBROCK LLC, Geartronics Ltd, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Shiftec Leamington Ltd., and TECHART Automobildesign GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 EDELBROCK LLC

10.4 Geartronics Ltd

10.5 GSK InTek Co. Ltd.

10.6 Hewland Engineering Ltd.

10.7 Holinger Engineering

10.8 Powertrain Control Solutions LLC

10.9 Pro Shift Technologies Ltd.

10.10 Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.11 Shiftec Leamington Ltd.

10.12 TECHART Automobildesign GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-paddle-shifter-system-market-35-growth-to-originate-in-north-america-301635564.html

SOURCE Technavio