Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market: 35% growth to originate in North America
The "Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the automotive paddle shifter system market between 2021 and 2026 is 9.01 billion units. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by the automotive components and accessories companies manufacturing automotive paddle shifter systems, revenue generated from replacement and upgrades, the average life of auto components, replacement rates, and new vehicle sales among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenge
The market is driven by the increasing demand for automatic transmission systems in vehicles. The demand for vehicles with automatic transmission systems is on the rise owing to their easy drivability. They are convenient to drive in traffic and provide better driving comfort. Their growing demand is encouraging automakers to bring in the technological shift from manual to automatic transmissions in their vehicles. Paddle shifters come as a standard fitment in most top variant automatic transmission vehicle models. Thus, with the growing adoption of vehicles with automatic transmission systems, the demand for paddle shifters is expected to increase during the forecast period.
In addition, the increasing use of paddle shifters in Tiptronic-type transmission systems will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high penetration of manual transmission systems in APAC and Europe will challenge market growth.
Company Profiles
The automotive paddle shifter system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bowler Performance Transmissions, EDELBROCK LLC, Geartronics Ltd, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Shiftec Leamington Ltd., and TECHART Automobildesign GmbH.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the automotive paddle shifter system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here
Market Segmentation by Application
By application, the market is classified into passenger cars and LCVs.
The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high penetration of paddle shifter systems in passenger cars owing to the high number of vehicle enthusiasts who prefer the experience of a manual transmission to their automatic transmission vehicles.
Market Segmentation by Region
By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth will come from this region during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increased preference for sports sedans, muscle cars, and high-performance vehicles.
Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%
Market growth 2022-2026
9.01 bn units
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.36
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bowler Performance Transmissions, EDELBROCK LLC, Geartronics Ltd, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering, Powertrain Control Solutions LLC, Pro Shift Technologies Ltd., Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Shiftec Leamington Ltd., and TECHART Automobildesign GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 EDELBROCK LLC
10.4 Geartronics Ltd
10.5 GSK InTek Co. Ltd.
10.6 Hewland Engineering Ltd.
10.7 Holinger Engineering
10.8 Powertrain Control Solutions LLC
10.9 Pro Shift Technologies Ltd.
10.10 Savanini Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.
10.11 Shiftec Leamington Ltd.
10.12 TECHART Automobildesign GmbH
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
