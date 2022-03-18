U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% by 2026 | Growing in Innovations in Glass Technology to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive panoramic sunroof market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing and M and A activities to compete in the market. AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., BOS GmbH & Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, Fuyao Glass America, Inteva Products LLC, Webasto SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The automotive panoramic sunroof market is set to grow by USD 7.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.76%, according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.


Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automotive panoramic sunroof market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global automotive panoramic sunroof market growth is the growth in innovations in glass technology that assist sunroof glassmakers in creating several types of glasses. These glasses such as tempered glass, laminated glass, and green glass protect from UV radiation. For instance, Mercedes-Benz gives a panoramic Vario-roof with magic sky control to the SLK model, which creates a comfortable ambiance inside the car. Furthermore, this technology takes advantage of creative new glass characteristics, such as translucent or darker glass, to provide an open-air experience during chilly weather and prevent direct sunlight by providing a refuge of shades. Moreover, Webasto's new unique solar sunroof, in conjunction with the novel convertible panoramic sunroof utilized in the Volkswagen Eos, enables flexibility to regulate natural light better. Such factors are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global automotive panoramic sunroof market growth are the high integration and maintenance costs. A sunroof can leak or cease operating for various causes, including defective motors, faulty tracks, and cracked or chipped glass. Rain sensors, power-operated sliding glass panels, aluminum or plastic handles, and other accessories are less expensive than steel or carbon fiber. These components are combined onto a single plate, which contributes to the overall weight of the sunroof. In addition, they need frequent maintenance, which is expected to hamper the expansion of the global automotive panoramic sunroof market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, challenges along with the upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The automotive panoramic sunroof market share growth by the SUV segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant growth in the demand for convenience and safety features in the SUV segment will be driving the adoption of the panoramic sunroof in this segment in the coming years.

  • 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France are the key markets for the automotive panoramic sunroof market in APAC. Growing car customization trends and the presence of major automotive manufacturers, such as Hyundai-Kia, Tata Motors Limited, Lexus, and Toyota will facilitate the automotive panoramic sunroof market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For insights on the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive panoramic sunroof market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive panoramic sunroof market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive panoramic sunroof market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive panoramic sunroof market vendors.

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.29 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

9.29

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., BOS GmbH & Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, Fuyao Glass America, Inteva Products LLC, Webasto SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 SUV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sedan and hatchbacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AGC Inc.

  • 10.4 Aisin Corp.

  • 10.5 BOS GmbH Co. KG

  • 10.6 CIE Automotive SA

  • 10.7 Continental AG

  • 10.8 Fuyao Glass America

  • 10.9 Inteva Products LLC

  • 10.10 Volkswagen AG

  • 10.11 Webasto SE

  • 10.12 Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

