Automotive Parking Sensors Market to grow by USD 7.28 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Parking Sensors Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive parking sensors market is set to grow by USD 7.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing demand for assisted parking systems, the decreasing risk to small children and other pedestrians while reversing vehicles, and the stringent government regulations regarding reversing safety will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Parking Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Product

End-user

Geography

Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive parking sensors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, and Valeo SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Parking Sensors Market size

Automotive Parking Sensors Market trends

Automotive Parking Sensors Market industry analysis

Growing demand for assisted parking systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high replacement cost associated with parking systems may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive parking sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive parking sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive parking sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive parking sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive parking sensors market vendors

