Automotive Parking Sensors Market to grow by $ 14.47 bn in 2020, Analog Devices Inc. & Aptiv PLC emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024|Technavio
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive parking sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.47 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the automotive parking sensors market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
Emergence of smart parking systems is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 27% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 14.47 bn.
Who are the top players in the market?
Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding plc, and Valeo SA., are some of the major market participants.
What is the key market driver?
The demand for assisted parking is one of the major factors driving the market.
How big is the North America market?
The North America region will contribute to 35% of the market share.
Get FREE sample report in minutes
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding plc, and Valeo SA. are some of the major market participants. The demand for assisted-parking will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive parking sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Parking Sensors Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Application
Geographic Landscape
Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive parking sensors market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Parking Sensors Market Size
Automotive Parking Sensors Market Trends
Automotive Parking Sensors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies emergence of smart parking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive parking sensors market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive parking sensors market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive parking sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive parking sensors market across blank
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive parking sensors market vendors
