Automotive Parts Aftermarket in the US in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Witnesses Emergence of Aptiv Plc and BASF SE as Dominant Vendors | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Automotive Parts Aftermarket in US by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Automotive Parts Aftermarket in US by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive parts aftermarket in the US is poised to grow by USD 11.16 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The automotive parts aftermarket report in US covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Right Here!

The market is driven by growing advantages and the benefits of original OE replacement parts, the growing average age of vehicles in the US, and the growing passion for vehicle customization and surge in the number of vendors. However, the declining trend of automotive sales in the US since 2016 and challenges from online retailing to conventional retailing might impede the market to grow in the forthcoming years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The automotive parts aftermarket in the US is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles). The presence of numerous physical stores in the automotive market in the US is one of the major market enablers for the offline segment. The passenger vehicles segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in terms of automotive type.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The automotive parts aftermarket in us covers the following areas:

Automotive Parts Aftermarket In US Sizing
Automotive Parts Aftermarket In US Forecast
Automotive Parts Aftermarket In US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

  • Aptiv Plc

  • BASF SE

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Faurecia SA


Related Reports:

Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket by Product, Geography, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

  • Continental AG

  • Delphi Technologies Plc

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Valeo SA

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-parts-aftermarket-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-parts-aftermarket-in-the-us-in-auto-parts--equipment-industry-witnesses-emergence-of-aptiv-plc-and-basf-se-as-dominant-vendors--technavio-301360720.html

SOURCE Technavio

