Automotive Parts Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.90 billion with 46% of the Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Parts Packaging Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive parts packaging market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.90 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. However, the report will witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.6% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive parts packaging market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The increasing demand for protective packaging is one of the key drivers propelling the automotive parts packaging market growth. In addition, the growing preference for disposable packaging is one of the key automotive parts packaging market trends supporting the market growth. However, the rise in raw material costs is one of the factors limiting the automotive parts packaging market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope, market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Segment Highlights

The automotive parts packaging market report is segmented by Product (Folding carton, Corrugated box, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue-generating Insights: The automotive parts packaging market share growth in the folding carton segment will be significant during the forecast period. Folding carton is the major type of packaging used in the global automotive parts packaging market, owing to their cost efficiency, availability in various sizes, and flexibility. They are manufactured in various sizes and shapes and are often delivered as flat paperboards, marked with folding lines to ease the packaging process. Moreover, with the growth in automotive sales, there will be an increase in the demand for folding cartons during the forecast period.

  • Regional Opportunities: 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive parts packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, which are paving the way for economic transformation will facilitate the automotive parts packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Request our FREE Sample PDF for insights into the segment-wise contribution and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Automotive Parts Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.04

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cascades Inc., Deufol SE, DS Smith Plc, EZ Custom Boxes, GWP Group Ltd., IPS Packaging and Automation, JIT Packaging Inc., Mondi plc, Nefab AB, Pacific Packaging Products Inc., Packaging Corp. of America, Packman industries, Pratt Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Signode India Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Sunbelt Paper and Packaging, THIMM Group GmbH Co. KG, and Victory Packaging LP

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-parts-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-90-billion-with-46-of-the-contribution-from-apac---17-000-technavio-reports-301617302.html

SOURCE Technavio

