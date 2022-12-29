Automotive Passive Start and Entry System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker

Automotive Passive Start and Entry (PASE) System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028. Segmented By Frequency [Low (125 kHz or 134 kHz), High (Sub-1 GHz)], By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Demand Category (OEM and Aftermarket), and By Region.

The global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.Ongoing research and development activities and technological advancements in the automotive industry are accelerating the integration and up-gradation of novel technologies in automobiles.



The increase in expenditure capacity of consumers and the rise in awareness about the benefits of using novel technologies are the key factors driving the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market growth.

The automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system provides access to the vehicle and starts the engine without using the key while starting the car.The vehicle system automatically recognizes the PASE key on approach and starts the vehicle, opens the vehicle, or adjusts customized settings based on the driver’s requirement, ensuring maximum convenience and comfort of the driver.



They offer the secure transmission of data to avoid unauthorized access to automobiles, making them highly secure to use and providing personalized services to passengers based on the unique ID.

Growing Concerns About Security Drives the Market Demand

The automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system provide enhanced vehicle security as it does not allow unwanted people to get into the automobile.Market players are trying to provide novel features in automobiles and are integrating features similar to luxury cars in budget cars to attract more customers and increase their sales.



Automotive passive start and entry (PASE) systems have advanced features such as tire pressure monitoring systems, light control, storing multimedia files, front & rear seat settings, car alarms to satiate the increasing safety and security concerns.The growing use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing process makes radiofrequency signals and converts them into digital signals is witnessing huge demand worldwide.



The automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system is witnessing huge demand from the United States due to growing sales of automobiles and advanced technologies to enhance the consumer experience. Supportive government policies and rules emphasizing the need to ensure maximum vehicle safety by the automobile manufacturers are influencing the market demand.

High Sales of Luxury and Electric Vehicles Propels Market Growth

Intense competition among the market players and the rise in the number of market players is increasing the use of advanced technologies and features in automobiles to stay ahead.Increasing disposable income of middle-class families and the shift in lifestyle of people opting for luxurious vehicles is expected to accelerate the market demand across the globe.



Total vehicle production globally stood at 77621.58 thousand units in 2020.

Growing concerns about the adverse effect of carbon emission on the environment and the efforts made by the government of various countries to lower greenhouse emissions are magnifying the adoption of electric vehicles.The development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the advancements to increase the battery life of electric vehicles, and the availability of income tax rebates subsidies offered by government officials to electric vehicle manufacturers and buyers are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.



With the surge in sales of luxury vehicles and electric vehicles, the integration of the automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market is segmented by frequency, vehicle type, demand category, regional distribution, and company.Based on the frequency, the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market is divided into low (125 kHz or 134 kHz) and high (Sub-1 GHz).



Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market is divided into passenger car and commercial vehicle.Based on the demand category, the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market is divided into OEM and replacement.



To analyze the market based on the region, the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Players

Continental AG, Valeo Group, Siemens Automotive Systems Corp., Strattec Security Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market.



