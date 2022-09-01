Automotive Plastic Market to Rise at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2032; Polypropylene based Plastics to be Primary Material Used: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Asia Pacific Automotive Plastics Market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Developing countries such as India, China, and Japan, are projected to make a significant contribution to developing the market. China is likely to claim about 69% of the global revenue in 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the study at Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive plastic market is expected to secure US$ 28.5 Million in 2022 and reach US$ 45 Billion by 2032. During the forecast period from 2022-2032, the market is likely to display a CAGR of 4.7%. The growth of the market can be attributed to the manufacturers’ increasing focus on reducing vehicle weight.



Players in the industry are taking various initiatives to strengthen their position in the market during the assessment period. For instance, in 2021, Covestro AG rolled out a new product, recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET). The recycled PET has been optimized for 3D pellet printing. This technology is also called fused granulate fabrication (FGF). It allows for speedy and economically viable additive manufacturing of large-size parts.

Governments across the globe are focusing to curb emissions and introduce fuel economy regulations for vehicles. Implementations of such regulations have forced automotive OEMs to boost the application of lightweight materials like plastics. Advanced plastics aid in ensuring the fuel economy of a vehicle while assuring safety and performance.

For instance, the U.S is regulated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and EPA. As per the regulations, the rule establishes standards that would demand an industry-wide fleet average of approximately 49 mpg for passenger cars and light trucks in the model year 2026, by increasing fuel efficiency by 8% annually for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% annually for the model year 2026.

On the contrary, safety issues associated with the consumption of plastic are expected to hamper the automotive plastic market during the forecast period. Ban on plastic application is projected to limit the industry for automotive polymers as they create disposable issues that harm the environment. Such factors are expected to hinder the market in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

· The global automotive plastic market is expected to secure US$ 28.5 Billion by 2022

· The global automotive plastic market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 4.67% by 2032

· The global automotive plastic market is projected to hold a value worth US$ 45 Billion by 2032

· China is expected to have claimed 69% of the global automotive plastic market revenue

· The Interior Furnishing segment is likely to have claimed about 30% of the global automotive plastic market revenue in 2021

“Increasing demand for EVs and growing implementation of stringent rules to curb carbon emission are expected to benefit the market significantly during the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global automotive plastic market include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Arkema Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Hexion Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Hanwha Group, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Formosa Plastics, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Zoltek, Covestro AG, and Eastman Chemical Company.

Recent Updates from the Industry Include:

· In May 2020, BASF rolled out the new styling polymer Luviset 360 which provides a flawless styling performance in six dimensions. The product is flexible, has a long-lasting hold, is strong, and has low flaking. It allows for new textures and supports anti-pollution claims.

· In June 2021, LyondellBasell and Neste inked a long-term agreement under which LyondeBAsell will source Neste RE, a feedstock from Neste that is being manufactured from 100% renewable feedstock derived from bio-based sources like residual oils and fats and waste. The feedstock will be processed through the cracker at LyondellBasell’s Wesselling, Germany, plant into polymers and sold under the brand name of CicrulenRenew

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Automotive Plastics Market

By Material Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyamide (PA)

Acrylic (PMMA etc.)

Plastics Composites

Others





By Application:

Interior Components

Exterior Components & Frame

By End Use:

Conventional Vehicles Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Pure Electric Hybrid Electric







Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

About the Chemical and Materials at Future Market Insights:

The chemicals & materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

