Automotive Plastics Global Markets Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles - Data from 2020 and 2021 & CAGR Projections through 2026

The scope of this report includes all the automotive plastics by polymer type actively being consumed in various applications. A separate section, Market Dynamics, includes detailed descriptions of the drivers and restraints in automotive plastics.
The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on automotive plastics on the global level. The section will include COVID-19's impact on the supply and demand for automotive plastics, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) and value (U.S. dollars as noted) using 2020 as base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations.
Revenues from annual reports are taken from companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars. The average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars for companies reporting revenue in other currencies.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sabic, Asahi Kasei Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Covestro AG
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the market size for automotive plastics in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by polymer type, application, vehicle type, and geographic region
Highlights of the market potential for high performance plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China and India
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for the growth of automotive plastics market
Identification of the companies which are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies and product innovations
Review of the current market status, key technology issues, value chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the supply and demand of automotive plastics
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Market Definition
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
What's New in This Update
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Methodology
Pricing Analysis
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
Plastics Background
Plastic Production
Classification of Plastics
Durable versus Disposable
Commodity versus Specialty
Thermoplastics versus Thermosets
Plastic Applications in Automobiles
Chapter 4 Market Overview
Introduction
Definition
Market Dynamics
Overview
Evolution
Lightweighting of Vehicles
Need for Lightweighting
Benefits of Lightweighting
Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Market for Automotive Plastics
Replacement of Traditional Materials and Parts Integration
Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
Rising Concerns for Passenger Safety
Plastics Provide Comfort and Cost-Effective Design Opportunities
Cutting-Edge Innovations and Sustainability
Plastics Recovery at the End of Life
Energy Savings and Reduction of CO2 Emissions
Other Factors That Affect the Market for Automotive Plastics
Consumption Pattern of Plastics
Rapid Industrialization and Economic Development
Renewable-sourced or Bio-based Materials for the Automotive Industry
Volatility in the Plastics Industry
Outlook
Chapter 5 Strategic Management Insight
Value Chain Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Threats from New Entrants
Degree of Competition
Threats from Substitutes
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Introduction
Impact on Demand
Impact on Supply
Price Impact
Conclusion
Chapter 6 High-Performance Plastics
Overview
High-Performance Plastics
Historical Background
Characteristics
Thermal Stability and Temperature Resistance
Crystallinity
Factors Driving Growth of the High-performance Plastics Market
Growing Transportation Industry
Superior Properties of High-Performance Plastics
Replacement of Traditional Materials
Factors Restraining Growth of the High-performance Plastics Market
High Cost and Limited Penetration of High-Performance Plastics
Types of High-performance Plastics
Fluoropolymers
High Performance Polyamides (HPPA)
Sulfone Polymers
Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs)
Polyimides (PI)
Chapter 7 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Polymer Type
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Polymer Type
Polypropylene (PP)
Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Major Companies Producing Polypropylene
Applications in the Automotive Industry
Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Region
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyurethane (PU)
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyamide (PA)
Chapter 8 Automotive Plastics by Application
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application
Interior
Exterior
Electrical Components
Under the Hood Components
Major Challenges
Other Applications
Chapter 9 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Vehicle Type
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Chapter 10 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Region
Overview
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Akro-Plastic GmbH
Arkema
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Basf Se
Borealis AG
Celanese Corp.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium
Covestro AG
Daicel Polymer Ltd.
Dow
Dsm
Evonik Industries AG
Lanxess Corp.
Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
Magna International Inc.
Rtp Co.
Sabic
Teijin Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
