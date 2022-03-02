U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,330.00
    +26.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,463.00
    +196.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,108.75
    +103.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.50
    +13.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.98
    +4.57 (+4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.90
    -12.90 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.39 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1095
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.80
    +2.65 (+8.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3313
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2440
    +0.3540 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,181.38
    +633.44 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.28
    +20.30 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,382.55
    +52.35 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

The Automotive Plastics Market is anticipated to hit $35 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

The growth of the automotive plastics market is driven by surging demand for lightweight vehicles, growing focus on improved vehicle safety, and the proliferating Europe electric vehicles market, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Automotive Plastics Market was estimated at USD 18 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of about USD 35 billion by the end of 2027, registering with a CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2027. The research report provides a detailed assessment of market size & estimations, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, and major investment pockets.

Automotive plastics offer numerous advantages, including improved mechanical strength, high design flexibility, excellent cost-performance, and ease of recycling. The ability of automotive plastics to enhance passenger safety and improve car performance is primed to support market growth through the forecast timeline.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/110


Polyethylene is widely used in fabricating automotive parts as it offers several beneficial properties, such as its high impact strength, solid durability, and low density. Additionally, since it is a low-cost product and provides superior moisture resistance, it is considered ideal for use in glass-reinforced car bodies as well as electrical insulation, which is likely to further support its application in automotive parts. Driven by these factors, the global automotive plastics market share from the polyethylene (PE) product segment is foreseen to be valued at around USD 2.5 billion by 2027.

Key reasons for automotive plastics market growth:

  1. Escalating demand in electric vehicles.

  2. Surging uptake in electrical components.

  3. Growing usage in under the hood applications.

  4. High adoption of polyethylene in automotive parts.

2027 forecasts show ‘under the hood’ segment retaining its dominance:

In terms of application, the under the hood segment is estimated to reach a valuation of more than USD 4 billion by the end of the forecast period. Plastics have gained popularity as a replacement for metal for under the hood application due to their ability to decrease vehicle weight. Plastics like polypropylene are also extensively utilized for under the hood application. For under the hood application, manufacturers have been increasingly relying on plastics that have high temperature resistance to help enhance part integration and extend service life, which is set to foster segmental outlook in the forthcoming years.

On the other hand, the electrical components segment is slated to exhibit robust growth to surpass USD 12 billion in revenue by 2027. Excellent insulating properties of plastics support their usage in switches, handles, and light fittings, which is speculated to boost the growth of the segment over the review timeline.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

On the regional spectrum, the Europe automotive plastics industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% through the forecast period on account of surging demand for lightweight and electric vehicles in the region. Integrating automotive plastics in electric vehicles reduces the vehicle’s weight and offers durability, heat resistance, and better safety. The ability of automotive plastics to reduce the vehicle’s weight and bolster durability is expected to drive product demand in passenger vehicles. Moreover, mounting uptake of advanced technologies, coupled with rising vehicle production, would propel product adoption, which is poised to fuel regional market growth in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on automotive plastics market:

The onset of COVID-19 caused a severe disruption in the global supply chain due to stringent lockdown restrictions imposed by governments across the globe. The subsequent steep decline in the demand for automobiles resulted in a decrease in the need for automotive plastics, thereby impeding market growth during the pandemic. However, prevalent vaccination drives and increasing government focus on expediting economic recovery have positively influenced market growth in recent years.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/110

Leading market players:

Some major companies in the global automotive plastics industry include Teijin Ltd, LyondellBasell, Dupont, Solvay SA, SABIC, DSM, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, LG Chem, Borealis AG, Arkema SA, and Covestro AG, among others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: +1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Biden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionRussia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Novavax Stock Jumped Today Then Fell -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors have a reason to be optimistic about Novavax's fortunes -- at least over the near term.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Which Countries Have the Highest Tariffs?

    Find out which countries have the most restrictive import tariffs on international products, based on data collected by the World Bank and WTO.

  • Biden pushes 15% minimum tax for corporations in his State of the Union address after 55 Fortune 500 companies paid no U.S. income tax last year

    Biden's new proposal would help close a loophole that corporations exploit.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.