Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2026, High Demand For Automotive Switches to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Power Window Switch Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive power window switch market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The high need for automotive switches resulting from the rising demand for passenger cars and CVs is one of the main drivers behind the growth of the worldwide automotive power window switch business. The need for automotive switches has increased as vehicles become more electrified since these switches are employed in the HVAC controls, power window buttons, and steering wheels.

The automotive switch market in North America, Europe, and APAC is being driven by the expanding automobile markets in these continents. To obtain access to futures markets, many international automakers are collaborating with local automakers in developing nations. These elements will fuel market expansion during the course of the projection period. However, factors such as increasing cost pressure on automotive part manufacturers will challenge market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Changzhou GlobalTone Electronics Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Kinetic Communications Ltd., Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co. KG, LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd., Marquardt GmbH, Minda Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.

Related Reports

Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers market share is expected to increase by USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.37%.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography -2022-2026: The protective motorbike riding gear market share is expected to increase by USD 3.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%.

Automotive Power Window Switch Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.58

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Changzhou GlobalTone Electronics Co. Ltd., ER.GI. Srl, General Motors Co., Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Kinetic Communications Ltd., Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co. KG, LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd., Marquardt GmbH, Minda Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., Nu Relics Power Windows LLC, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyodenso Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 General Motors Co.

  • 10.4 Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 LS Automotive Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Minda Industries Ltd.

  • 10.7 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.9 Standard Motor Products Inc.

  • 10.10 Taikang Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Valeo SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-power-window-switch-market-2026-high-demand-for-automotive-switches-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-research-reports-301635893.html

SOURCE Technavio

