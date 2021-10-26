Automotive Powertrain Market Size Worth $1,125.66 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive powertrain market size is expected to reach USD 1,125.66 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2025. The increasing demand for environment-friendly vehicles and increasingly stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emission are expected to favor the demand for automotive powertrains in the market. Moreover, technological advancements in powertrain systems to enhance the vehicle's efficiency are anticipated to boost market growth prospects over the forecast period.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 11.7% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for a unified supply chain network connecting multiple transportation modes, including freight rail, air, and express delivery services, maritime transport, and truck transport

In terms of propulsion type, the ICE segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to value at more than USD 902.91 billion by 2028. This can be attributed to the price difference between ICEs and EVs and inadequate charging infrastructure

The Asia Pacific regional market held the dominant market share in 2020, with the China market being a significant contributor. China remains the largest manufacturer of automobiles and automotive markets across the globe. In 2020, China ranked first in terms of the production of passenger cars globally, which stood at nearly 21 million

Read 110 page market research report, "Automotive Powertrain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric Vehicle), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025'', by Grand View Research

The adoption rate and pace of evolution of automotive powertrain vary across regions according to purchase subsidies, regulatory differences, road pricing, fuel taxation policy, state support, and consumer preferences. In Europe and countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan, stringent regulations are expected to make OEMs shift their focus on electrified powertrain options. Other significant factors that constitute the evolution of powertrain include developing charging infrastructure in different regions globally.

Story continues

Increasing vehicle sales and the growing adoption of automated transmission vehicles in emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and Brazil, are expected to drive the market. The substantial rise in the purchasing power of consumers has increased the demand for state-of-the-art motor vehicles, driving the demand for upgraded systems. The rising use of All Wheel Drive in SUVs in emerging regions is also expected to support the growth of the powertrain market. The growing demand for AWD-equipped vehicles in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the growth of the all-wheel-drive system market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the growth prospects of several industries in 2020; powertrain manufacturers are facing a year-on-year decline in unit volumes sales and revenues. For instance, BorgWarner Inc., a prominent market player in the electric powertrain market, witnessed a decrease in the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain business segment. However, the demand for vehicles with upgraded safety features is likely to increase post-pandemic. Since automotive powertrain plays a vital role in automobiles, the market could regain momentum. Furthermore, despite the pandemic, the growing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive powertrains.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive powertrain market based on vehicle type, propulsion type, and region:

Automotive Powertrain Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Automotive Powertrain Propulsion Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Automotive Powertrain Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

List of Key Players in the Automotive Powertrain Market

BorgWarner

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Automotive & Transportation Industry :

Electric Powertrain Market – The global electric powertrain market size was valued at USD 71.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Automotive Transmission Market – The global automotive transmission market size was valued at USD 152.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Internal Combustion Engine Market – The global internal combustion engine (ICE) market demand was pegged at 157,105 thousand units in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-powertrain-market-size-worth-1-125-66-billion-by-2025-grand-view-research-inc-301408396.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.