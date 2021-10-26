U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.25
    +19.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,731.00
    +111.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,600.25
    +104.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.80
    +7.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.31
    -0.45 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.92
    -0.51 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0040
    +0.3050 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,641.57
    -32.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.17
    +1,263.49 (+520.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.19
    +47.37 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Automotive Powertrain Market Size Worth $1,125.66 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive powertrain market size is expected to reach USD 1,125.66 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2025. The increasing demand for environment-friendly vehicles and increasingly stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emission are expected to favor the demand for automotive powertrains in the market. Moreover, technological advancements in powertrain systems to enhance the vehicle's efficiency are anticipated to boost market growth prospects over the forecast period.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 11.7% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for a unified supply chain network connecting multiple transportation modes, including freight rail, air, and express delivery services, maritime transport, and truck transport

  • In terms of propulsion type, the ICE segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to value at more than USD 902.91 billion by 2028. This can be attributed to the price difference between ICEs and EVs and inadequate charging infrastructure

  • The Asia Pacific regional market held the dominant market share in 2020, with the China market being a significant contributor. China remains the largest manufacturer of automobiles and automotive markets across the globe. In 2020, China ranked first in terms of the production of passenger cars globally, which stood at nearly 21 million

Read 110 page market research report, "Automotive Powertrain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric Vehicle), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025'', by Grand View Research

The adoption rate and pace of evolution of automotive powertrain vary across regions according to purchase subsidies, regulatory differences, road pricing, fuel taxation policy, state support, and consumer preferences. In Europe and countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan, stringent regulations are expected to make OEMs shift their focus on electrified powertrain options. Other significant factors that constitute the evolution of powertrain include developing charging infrastructure in different regions globally.

Increasing vehicle sales and the growing adoption of automated transmission vehicles in emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and Brazil, are expected to drive the market. The substantial rise in the purchasing power of consumers has increased the demand for state-of-the-art motor vehicles, driving the demand for upgraded systems. The rising use of All Wheel Drive in SUVs in emerging regions is also expected to support the growth of the powertrain market. The growing demand for AWD-equipped vehicles in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the growth of the all-wheel-drive system market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the growth prospects of several industries in 2020; powertrain manufacturers are facing a year-on-year decline in unit volumes sales and revenues. For instance, BorgWarner Inc., a prominent market player in the electric powertrain market, witnessed a decrease in the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain business segment. However, the demand for vehicles with upgraded safety features is likely to increase post-pandemic. Since automotive powertrain plays a vital role in automobiles, the market could regain momentum. Furthermore, despite the pandemic, the growing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive powertrains.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive powertrain market based on vehicle type, propulsion type, and region:

  • Automotive Powertrain Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

  • Automotive Powertrain Propulsion Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

  • Automotive Powertrain Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

List of Key Players in the Automotive Powertrain Market

  • BorgWarner

  • Continental AG

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp

  • Nidec Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schaeffler AG

  • Valeo

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Automotive & Transportation Industry:

  • Electric Powertrain MarketThe global electric powertrain market size was valued at USD 71.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.5% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Automotive Transmission MarketThe global automotive transmission market size was valued at USD 152.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Internal Combustion Engine MarketThe global internal combustion engine (ICE) market demand was pegged at 157,105 thousand units in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-powertrain-market-size-worth-1-125-66-billion-by-2025-grand-view-research-inc-301408396.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Xpeng Soars Above Buy Point After Showcasing Flying Car Ahead Of Tesla

    Xpeng stock jumped above a buy point. The rival to Tesla and Nio in China showed off a flying car and plans for superchargers as a new EV looms.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Poised to Beat Earnings Based on Latest Web Traffic Figures

    Earnings season is in full swing, and investors are understandably eager to see the Q3 results. While the reports from the first half of the year showed solid growth, market analysts are expecting a slowdown in the third quarter. The COVID Delta variant, the increasing supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and a tight labor market are all putting headwinds in the way of growth. But there are companies out there poised to beat the expectations – and there are tools we can use to find them.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Facebook records $9bn profit in recent quarter amid whistleblower revelations

    Social media giant’s profits are up from the $7.8bn it made during the same quarter last year

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Before Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Will Exxon Mobil Remain in S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index? Time May Be Running Out.

    Time is running out for Exxon Mobil to remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, but its earnings release Friday could settle that matter. There are 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ), Chevron (CVX) and Target (TGT). In recent years, constrained by weak oil prices, capital spending on future growth projects and other expenses, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has kept its quarterly dividend at 87 cents a share.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]