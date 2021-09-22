U.S. markets closed

Automotive Powertrain Market Size Worth Around USD 1,266 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read

The Automotive Powertrain Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,266 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Sept 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to Precedence Research, the global automotive powertrain market size was valued at USD 697.7 billion in 2020. The powertrain of a vehicle defines comfort, safety, and performance. Engines and transmissions are the main components of a powertrain system. Some of the other important components of powertrain include propeller/ drive shaft, torque/ clutch converter, differential, and axles.

Introduction to pollution control norms and other stringent government regulations for emission control have forced vehicle manufacturers to improve the efficiency of powertrain. Hence, advanced technology incorporation such as combustion control improvements applied to the existing engines for example internal combustion engine are expected to thrive the market growth for automotive powertrain in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising need for advanced driving experience has forced manufacturers to incorporate such systems in their business model to cater with the flourishing demand in the present environment. Day-to-day advancements in the automotive industry have opened up lucrative opportunity for the market growth of powertrain systems in the upcoming years.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1276

Moreover, alarming rate of rise in the pollution has impelled governments of various regions to impose strict emission regulations and that in turn has surged the demand for high power engines and more advanced powertrain systems in order to improve the fuel economy and reduce the total carbon emission. In addition, increasing demand for automobile upgradation in order to meet the government regulationsanticipated to drive the market growth for automotive powertrain industry during the forthcoming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the early 2020 has drastically impacted the growth as well as operation of various industries including automotive. Automotive sales were badly affected by the country and cross-country lockdown situation in order to control the spread of COVID-19 virus across the world. However, the industry seems to recover and may take two to three years to gain the same momentum as it was prior to COVID-19 pandemic. In such scenarios, the market for automotive powertrain had also been hit badly owing to slow sales of vehicles. Nonetheless, the increasing demands for advanced powertrains from Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers likely to people the market for automotive powertrain in the near future.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1276

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of position, All-wheel Drive (AWD) led the global automotive powertrain market in the year 2020 and anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the analysis period. This is mainly because of equal torque distribution to all wheels particularly while turning that provides enhanced grip and traction to the automobile. Nowadays, AWD is also being introduced in small passenger vehicles owing to rising demand for smooth driving experience, this in turn projected to drive the market growth for AWD in the near future. Further, the developing nations such as China and Japan witnessed a stupendous rise in the purchasing power of consumer that likely to propel the sale of luxury cars and high-end vehicles and in turn prosper the growth of AWD in the coming years.

  • Based on vehicle type, passenger vehicles dominated the global automotive powertrain market in the year 2020 with more than half of the market revenue share. This is mainly attributed to the higher sales value of passenger vehicles compared to other vehicle types. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicles are likely to further drive the market of powertrains in passenger vehicles.

  • By region, the Asia Pacific is the front-runner in the global automotive powertrain market in terms of revenue in the year 2020 and projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forthcoming years. This is mainly attributed to the rising demand for passenger cars in the region coupled with the increasing demand for automated transmission systems in the emerging countries such as India, China, South Korea, Australia, and Japan. Further, increasing sales of luxury and premium cars owing to increased purchasing power of consumers particularly in the developing nations are likely to boost the demand for advanced powertrains during the coming years.

Browse more Automotive Industry Research Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/automotive

The prominent market players in the global automotive powertrain market invest significantly in the research & development (R&D) in order to maintain their competitive edge in the global market. Further, new product launch, merger & acquisition, collaboration, and partnership are some of the business strategies adoptedby the established industry participants. For instance, in January 2020, CNH Industries announced to split its operation into two major units one that will handle construction and agriculture brands and other unit will manage bus, truck, and engine division. The separation of the company expected to be completed by the early 2021.

Some of the prominent players covered under the global automotive powertrain market report include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Borgwarner Inc., General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, GKN PLC, Jtekt Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

Market Segmentation

By Position

  • All-wheel Drive (AWD)

  • Rear-wheel Drive (RWD)

  • Front-wheel Drive (FWD)

By Engine Type

  • Diesel

  • Gasoline

  • Others

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Regional Outlook

  • North America

    • US

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

    • GCC

    • North Africa

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

