Automotive Properties REIT Announces June 2022 Distribution

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") today announced a cash distribution of $0.067 per REIT unit for the month of June 2022, representing $0.80 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on July 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2022.

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 72 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

