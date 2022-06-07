Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting
TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "Trust") today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the Trust dated April 27, 2022.
The total number of trust units and special voting units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 16,020,625, representing 32.67% of the Trust's outstanding trust units and special voting units entitled to be voted.
Election of Trustees
All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:
Trust Units
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Kapil Dilawri
6,024,852
99.12%
53,632
0.88%
Patricia Kay
5,140,595
84.57%
937,889
15.43%
Milton Lamb
6,025,713
99.13%
52,771
0.87%
Stuart Lazier
5,610,835
92.31%
467,649
7.69%
James Matthews
6,023,150
99.09%
55,334
0.91%
Julie Morin
6,029,157
99.19%
49,327
0.81%
John Morrison
5,615,360
92.38%
463,124
7.62%
Special Voting Units
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Kapil Dilawri
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
Patricia Kay
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
Milton Lamb
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
Stuart Lazier
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
James Matthews
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
Julie Morin
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
John Morrison
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
Appointment of Auditors
BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Trust and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The results of the vote are set out below:
Trust Units
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
6,035,811
99.15%
51,561
0.85%
Special Voting Units
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
Amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan
The adoption of the amendment to the Trust's equity incentive plan was approved. As a result, the total number of trust units available for issuance under the Equity Incentive Plan has increased by 750,000 trust units to 1,750,000 trust units. The results of the vote are detailed below:
Trust Units
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
5,577,218
91.76%
500,641
8.24%
Special Voting Units
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
9,933,253
100%
Nil
Nil
About Automotive Properties REIT
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 72 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca
