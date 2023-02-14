Automotive Properties REIT Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Milton Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/40BC75i to receive an instant automated call back.

Dial-in numbers: Local (416) 764-8688 / Toll free (888) 390-0546

Live webcast: http://www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca/investor-relations#events

To access a replay of the conference call dial (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, passcode: 836929 #. The replay will be available until March 24, 2023. The webcast will be archived on the REIT's website following conclusion of the call.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 76 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

SOURCE Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/14/c1680.html