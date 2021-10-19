Automotive Properties REIT Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Milton Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Dial-in numbers: Local (416) 764-8688 / Toll free (888) 390-0546
Live webcast: http://www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca/investor-relations#events

To access a replay of the conference call dial (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, passcode: 276501 #. The replay will be available until November 19, 2021. The webcast will be archived on the REIT's website following conclusion of the call.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 66 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

    Hey 5-Star Trader, “Tuesday Trade” Journal: One of the most important concepts in trading is to review your work, and learn from the good and the bad. Identifying what is working is critical — to do more of it. So, to lead by example, each Tuesday, you’ll get a trade from my trading journal, in which I explain my thought process from start to finish. Trading is all about finding something that works and applying it over and over again. That’s how you find trading success. So study up on this “Tu