Automotive Purge Valve Market to record USD 757.49 Mn growth -- Driven by environmental benefits of evaporative emission control systems

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Purge Valve Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 757.49 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors such as various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Purge Valve Market 2022-2026

The global automotive purge valve market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Most of the dominant vendors have their manufacturing bases and facilities in Europe and Asia. Vendors operating in the market are leveraging advanced technologies to develop a new generation purge valve that helps in ensuring reduced hydrocarbon emissions. The competition among vendors in the market has increased in recent years, which is compelling them to improve their capabilities in design and manufacturing.

The market will be driven by the environmental benefits of evaporative emission control systems. However, reliability issues associated with purge valves might hamper the market growth.

The report identifies A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, ETO GRUPPE TECHNOLOGIES GmbH, Hamanakodenso Co., Ltd., Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Rheinmetall AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROKI Co, Ltd., SENTEC GROUP, Standard Motor Products Inc., Swagelok Co., TLX Technologies, and Tube Clamps India as dominant players. Request Sample Report Here

The global automotive purge valve market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The passenger vehicles segment accounted for the largest revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment is expected to continue to be the largest market segment during the forecast period. The increasing sales of passenger vehicles in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries is driving the growth of the segment. The segment is also driven by the adoption of stringent emission norms globally.

  • Geography

47% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The enforcement of stricter emission norms and rising environmental concerns are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive purge valve market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Purge Valve Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive purge valve market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive purge valve market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive purge valve market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive purge valve market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Purge Valve Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 757.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.92

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, ETO GRUPPE TECHNOLOGIES GmbH, Hamanakodenso Co., Ltd., Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Rheinmetall AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROKI Co, Ltd., SENTEC GROUP, Standard Motor Products Inc., Swagelok Co., TLX Technologies, and Tube Clamps India

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.6 Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 ETO GRUPPE TECHNOLOGIES GmbH

  • 10.8 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

  • 10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.10 ROKI Co, Ltd.

  • 10.11 Standard Motor Products Inc.

  • 10.12 TLX Technologies

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

