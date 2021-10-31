Automotive PVC and PU Leather Market Size 2021-2027 | Global Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, Trends Evaluation, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, and Project Launches

Pune, Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive PVC and PU Leather Market Outlook To 2027: “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

About Automotive PVC and PU Leather Market:

Automotive PVC and PU Leather are both Artificial leather, a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

APAC is the largest consumption region in 2019, the consumption share is about 53% in 2019; Europe is the second largest consumption region in 2019, the market share is about 23%.

The Automotive PVC and PU Leather market is relative concentrated market; key players include Benecke-Kaliko, Kyowa Leather Cloth, CGT, Vulcaflex, Scientex Berhad, Archilles, Mayur Uniquoters, Fujian Polyrech Technology, Wise Star, MarvelVinyls, Super Tannery Limited, etc. The revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2019.

Automotive PVC and PU Leather have two types,including PVC Leather and PU Leather,the former has a larger market share(94%).

Automotive PVC and PU Leather have four main applications(Seats, Door Panel, Instrument Panel ,Consoles).The seats and door panel take the main market share(76% in total).



In 2020, the global Automotive PVC and PU Leather market size was US$ 1076.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1288.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Archilles

Vulcaflex

Mayur Uniquoters

Scientex Berhad

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

Anhui Anli Material Technology

MarvelVinyls

Xiefu Group

Super Tannery Limited

Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

Longyue Leather

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

PVC Leather

PU Leather

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Seats

Door Panel

Instrument Panel

Consoles

Other

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Automotive PVC and PU Leather Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

