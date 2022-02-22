U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

Automotive Radar Market Size [2022-2028] | to hit USD 3.95 billion with remarkable 9.7% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The automotive radar market is projected to grow from USD 2.07 billion in 2021 to USD 3.95 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.7% in forecast period, 2021-2028

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive radar market size extend to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has provided this information in its report titled, “Automotive Radar Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 2.01 billion in 2020.

Today, the automotive industry is stronger than ever, with the world witnessing an exponential rise in vehicular sales in the last decade or so. New technologies such as robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have strengthened and streamlined manufacturing processes, bringing down costs and enhancing efficiency. Our aim is to come out with customized reports that will aid stakeholders to make informed business decisions and maximize their revenues.


Market Growth Reasons:

  • Rising Companies Involvement/Funding and Growing Penetration To Propel Market Development

  • Semi-Autonomous Segment to Grow Rapidly by Innovation & Development from Operating Players

  • Acquisition From Leading Players Operating In The Business to Brightens its Market Prospects

  • Development of Low Weight and Technologically Advanced produsct to Set a Positive Trend For Market Growth


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-radar-market-101688


The upgrade of radar functionality through the headway of sign data transfer capacity abilities is anticipated to arise as a key pattern encouraging the market development. Essentially, the improvement in range goal is probably going to supplement the Automotive Radar Market development.

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

9.7%

2028 Value Projection

USD 3.95 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 2.07 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Range, Application, Geography


The rising vehicle wellbeing mindfulness among customers is supporting the interest for cutting edge security highlights on vehicles including vulnerable side identification and voyage control. These highlights can assist with helping drivers and decrease mishaps. The rising number of street fatalities has constrained the state run administrations of different countries to execute severe guidelines and advance vehicle wellbeing frameworks' turn of events. These severe unofficial laws are relied upon to invigorate the Automotive Radar Market development essentially.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-radar-market-101688


Asia Pacific is projected to overwhelm the Automotive Radar Market share. The expanding vehicle deals because of rising extra cash levels across China, India, and different nations are expected to support the market development. Additionally, the developing purchaser mindfulness for vehicle wellbeing because of the expanding number of street mishaps is anticipated to fuel the development of the market.

Europe is relied upon to acquire significant development in the global market. Early reception of trend setting innovations across the U.K. furthermore Germany as well as the execution of severe vehicle wellbeing guidelines powers the development in the locale.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-radar-market-101688


Key Features of Automotive Radar Market Report:

  • Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

  • Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

  • Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

  • Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

  • Key Success Factors


Industry Developments:

September 2021: ZF unveiled its latest Mid-Range Radar (MRR) in partnership with Dongfeng Motor (China) to improve the existing ZF co ASSIST semi-automated system and support next-generation ADAS safety functions on China’s Dongfeng Aelous Yixuan Max.


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-radar-market-101688


Key Players Covered in the Automotive Radar Market:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

  • Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

  • Denso Corporation (Kariya, Japan)

  • Autoliv Inc. (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Valeo SA (Paris, France)

  • Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland)

  • NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (Dallas, U.S.)

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

  • Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs


