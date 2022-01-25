U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    -37.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,116.00
    -137.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,327.25
    -173.75 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.30
    -16.40 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.20
    +0.89 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.30
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.23
    +3.38 (+11.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0280
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,382.93
    +1,694.54 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    827.62
    +17.02 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.03
    +59.88 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Automotive Rain Sensor Market Size worth USD 6.82 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Automotive Rain Sensor Market includes key players are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Lippstadt, Germany), Hamamatsu Photonic K.K (Hamamatsu City, Japan), KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG (Lüdenscheid, Germany), Melexis (Leper, Belgium), Xenso (Selangor, Malaysia), Casco (Frankfurt, Germany), Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan), Valeo SA (Paris, France), Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Ford Motor Company (Dearborn, Michigan, U.S.)

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive rain sensor market size is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 4.23 billion in 2020 and reached USD 4.42 billion in 2021. Rising car sales and increasing awareness regarding driver safety are expected to boost the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Automotive Rain Sensor Market, 2021-2028.”

Automotive rain sensors detect rain on the windshield by using an LED light. As lesser light hits the sensors, signals are immediately transmitted to the control module, activating the vipers. Rising per-capita income and evolving buying preferences lead to the adoption of cars, which, in turn, may increase the sensor’s adoption. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding driver safety may fuel the adoption of advanced safety systems among consumers. The incorporation of sensors protects drivers from accidents and ensures driver safety. These factors are likely to fuel the market’s growth in the upcoming years.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-rain-sensor-market-101998


Industry Development

  • June 2021: Lincoln, a brand operating under Ford Motors Company, announced its vehicle portfolio's electrification till 2030. Lincoln expects to transform half of its vehicle offerings to be fully emission-free and assist Ford’s planned investment of USD 30 billion by 2025.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions to Negatively Affect Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the pandemic because of the supply chain disruptions caused by the lockdown. Rising COVID-19 patients led to the adoption of stringent lockdown measures, which negatively affected the market. Despite relaxations, lack of resources, closure of companies, lack of raw material supply, and the global semiconductor shortage led to disruptions in supply chain activities. However, governments invest heavily in developing safety features in automobiles, thereby facilitating market development. The emergence of several small companies and the adoption of production machinery may enable manufacturers to meet demand and recover costs. These factors are likely to boost market growth during the pandemic.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 4.42 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 4.23 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

125

Segments covered

Vehicle Types and Geography

Growth Drivers

High Cost of Sensors to Limit Market Growth

Rising Automotive Sales Globally Will Drive Market Growth

Raw Material Ecosystem Collapsed And Key Operating Players&rsquo; Revenue Declined Due To COVID-19


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-rain-sensor-market-101998


Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Bolster Market Growth

Evolving consumer preferences fuel the adoption of luxury cars, thereby boosting the sensor’s demand. Improving living standards and the rising demand for safety features in automobiles are expected to boost demand for automotive rain sensors. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding road safety are expected to boost automotive rain sensors' demand. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the sensors in electric vehicles is expected to boost the sensor’s adoption. Moreover, major companies incorporate these sensors in vehicles to improve safety and expand their manufacturing plants. For example, Denso is expanding its Hokkaido plant to increase semiconductor production. These factors are likely to drive the automotive rain sensor market growth.

Regional Insights

Increased Vehicle Production to Foster Market Development in Europe

Europe is expected to dominate the automotive rain sensor market share because of increasing vehicle production. The market in Europe stood at USD 1.68 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest portion of the market in the upcoming years. In addition, rising automobile sales and rising technological advancements are expected to boost sales. These factors are likely to propel industry development.

In Asia Pacific, rising preference for personal mobility and rising adoption of automobiles is expected to boost sales. Further, the rising adoption of electric vehicles and stringent government initiatives are expected to boost the market growth in the region.


Quick Buy - Automotive Rain Sensor Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101998


Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Launch Innovative Products to Improve Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce innovative products to attract consumer demand and improve their brand image. For example, the optoelectronic group of Vishay Intertechnology announced the first of its kind four-quadrant silicon PIN photodiode for automotive applications in December 2020. The silicon combines high photosensitivity with an extremely low 0.1% crosstalk. The sensor has virtually no tolerance between its segments. The launch of this product shall enable the company to satisfy consumer demand and improve its brand image. In addition, the adoption of expansion strategies may enable companies to reach a wider audience and improve their market position.

Segments

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger car.

Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.


Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-rain-sensor-market-101998


List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Lippstadt, Germany)

  • Hamamatsu Photonic K.K (Hamamatsu City, Japan)

  • KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG (Lüdenscheid, Germany)

  • Melexis (Leper, Belgium)

  • Xenso (Selangor, Malaysia)

  • Casco (Frankfurt, Germany)

  • Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

  • Valeo SA (Paris, France)

  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Ford Motor Company (Dearborn, Michigan, U.S.)


Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Distribution Analysis

    • Growth and Penetration Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • PEST Analysis

    • Technological Developments

    • Impact of COVID-19

    • Who Supplies Whom by OEM & Region

  • Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

      • Passenger Car

      • Light Commercial Vehicle

      • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

  • North America Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

      • Passenger Car

      • Light Commercial Vehicle

      • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

      • Mexico

  • Europe Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

      • Passenger Car

      • Light Commercial Vehicle

      • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

      • Passenger Car

      • Light Commercial Vehicle

      • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

  • 8.4.4. South Korea

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

TOC Continued……..


Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-rain-sensor-market-101998


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off: Has The Stock Market Bottomed? Fed Meeting Up Next

    Dow Jones futures sold off 300 points late Monday. The stock market recovered from heavy losses Monday ahead of the Fed's policy meeting.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • What Strategists Are Saying About Fed Outlook and a Wild Ride in U.S. Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Monday’s U.S. market action was wilder than most in its history, with the S&P 500 falling about 4% before ending slightly higher. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarWhile positive turnarou

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after volatile session

    U.S. stock futures were little changed in post-market trading Monday after equities staged a historic turnaround at the end of a whipsaw session.

  • IBM stock pops, then fizzles after executives decline to provide earnings forecast

    A pop in International Business Machines Corp. stock cooled Monday after Big Blue declined to provide an earnings forecast.

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Why Alibaba Stock Slipped on Monday

    A lively stock over the past year, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was sluggish on the stock exchange Monday. In a new research note, he trimmed his target to $203 per share from the previous $209. Referring to two major Alibaba e-commerce platforms, Leung wrote that "There have been signs of continuous uneven sales performance of different product categories and types of merchants on Taobao/Tmall since [the second half of] 2021."

  • Moody's expects Tesla to stay at EV leader spot, upgrades to 'Ba1'

    Moody's affirmed in a note that Tesla's outlook remains positive and the company will continue to increase its scale rapidly and improve its profitability notably. Tesla's financial policy is likely to be prudent and liquidity would remain very good, Moody's said, adding that a more competitive offering of battery electric vehicles by other automakers could start to exert some pressure on the company's margins in 2023. In January, Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Netflix is holding onto 'really outlandish' valuation, New Constructs CEO says

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's overvaluation in relation to its slowing subscriber growth, the streaming service's ability to monetize content, and competing with other streaming platforms.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c