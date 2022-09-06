U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market-2026, Growing Demand for Cohesive Safety Systems In Automobiles to Boost Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market is expected to grow by USD 4.08 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to find out the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growing demand for cohesive safety systems in automobiles, the growing emphasis on safety solutions by the automotive ecosystem, rapid urbanization, and increasing transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, reliability issues leading to doubts over user acceptance, the negative impact of the use of driver assistance systems such as RCTA on driver habits, and multiple compliance standards complicating ADAS development will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., Buy Sample Report.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market size

  • Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market trends

  • Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the inclusion of RCTA in the parking package offered by automotive OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Mazda Motor Corp.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Toyota Motor Corp.

  • Valeo SA

  • Veoneer Inc.

  • Volkswagen AG

  • General Motors Co.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market vendors

Related Reports:
Car Wax Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The car wax market share is expected to increase by USD 505.6 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%.

Automotive Surround-View Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive surround view systems market share is expected to increase by USD 9.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74%.

Bike Car Rack Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The bike car rack market share is expected to increase by USD 1.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.34%.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.01%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mazda Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., Volkswagen AG, and General Motors Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aptiv Plc

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 10.9 Magna International Inc.

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 Valeo SA

  • 10.12 Veoneer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-rear-cross-traffic-alert-rcta-market-2026-growing-demand-for-cohesive-safety-systems-in-automobiles-to-boost-growth---technavio-301617702.html

SOURCE Technavio

