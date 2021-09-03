U.S. markets open in 5 hours

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market to Record CAGR Worth 9%| Market Participants Including Garmin Ltd. And Panasonic Corp. to Emerge as Dominant Players| Technavio

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the automotive rear seat infotainment market between 2020 and 2024 is 9.19 million units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The integration of smartphones and tablets with in-car infotainment and innovation in the operating system market are some of the prominent factors influencing the market positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as smartphone compatibility issues and data security breach issues will limit market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The automotive rear seat infotainment market report is segmented by end-user (Aftermarket and OEM) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Moreover, 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The US is the key country of the market and held 18%-22% of the global market share in 2019.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • ALPS ALPINE Co. Ltd.

  • Faurecia SA

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • To Gain Access about More Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio. Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Industry Include:

Automotive Seats Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-rear-seat-infotainment-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-rear-seat-infotainment-market-to-record-cagr-worth-9-market-participants-including-garmin-ltd-and-panasonic-corp-to-emerge-as-dominant-players-technavio-301368556.html

SOURCE Technavio

