Automotive Refrigerant Market Size to Grow by 486.36 Thousand Units, AGC Inc. and Arkema Group Among Key Vendors - Technavio

0
·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Refrigerant Market by Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Refrigerant Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Refrigerant Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive refrigerant market size between 2021 and 2026 is 486.36 thousand units. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Some of the companies covered in this report are AGC Inc., Arkema Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., DENSO Corp., Dongyue Group Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Duracool Refrigerants Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, MAHLE GmbH, National Refrigerants Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., and The Chemours Co. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • AGC Inc. - The company offers HFC type refrigerant named Asahiklin AK 134a with a high level of stability, primarily used in applications such as automobile air conditioners and centrifugal refrigerators.

  • Arkema Group - The company offers HFC refrigerants and Forane 427A refrigerants for the operation of vehicle air conditioning systems.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers automotive refrigerants under the product names Creard R 407H, Creard R 448A, HFC 32, HFC 134a, HFC 23, R 410A, R 407C, R 404A, and HCFC 22.

  • Dongyue Group Ltd. - The company offers automotive refrigerants under the product series THR01c, LXR2a, R425A, DYR 413, DYR 406, DYR 6, DYR 1, and others.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers automotive refrigerants such as Opteon refrigerant and R 134a DuPont SUVA AC automotive refrigerant.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance and industry position scores. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories, namely growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as higher time-spend inside vehicles pushing demand for cabin comfort features will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with redesigning automotive HVAC systems will restrict the market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

  • By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger cars segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is classified into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Automotive E-Compressor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The automotive e-compressor market share is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Night Vision System Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The automotive night vision system (ANVS) market share is expected to increase by 1839.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Refrigerant Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

486.36 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.42

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGC Inc., Arkema Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., DENSO Corp., Dongyue Group Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Duracool Refrigerants Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, MAHLE GmbH, National Refrigerants Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., and The Chemours Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AGC Inc.

  • 10.4 Arkema Group

  • 10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.6 Dongyue Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.8 Duracool Refrigerants Inc.

  • 10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.10 Linde Plc

  • 10.11 National Refrigerants Inc.

  • 10.12 Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Refrigerant Market 2022-2026
Global Automotive Refrigerant Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-refrigerant-market-size-to-grow-by-486-36-thousand-units-agc-inc-and-arkema-group-among-key-vendors---technavio-301629783.html

SOURCE Technavio

