Automotive Regenerative Braking Market to cross $18.5 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·5 min read

The automotive regenerative braking market from BEV segment is expected to observe growth rate of more than 25% during 2021 to 2027 impelled by rising government investment and initiatives to minimize dependence on fossil fuel to reduce carbon emission.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The automotive regenerative braking market is forecast to cross US$ 18.5 billion by 2027, says Global Market Insights Inc. report. The rising development of supportive infrastructure in both emerging nations and developed countries will boost the industry statistics.

The rising concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere due to emissions by fossil fuel vehicles is causing severe environmental problems such as negative effect on climate change and global warming. Several environment and government regulatory bodies across the globe issued regulations and rules to curb the greenhouse gas emissions by vehicles. For that reason, it is expected that the demand for electric vehicles, such as electric public buses, cars, and two-wheelers, will increase in near future.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4643

Based on type, the energy recovery from deceleration of vehicles is done through various processes with most common being electric regenerative braking. The system can transform and store electricity through motor during sudden deceleration. Hydraulic regenerative braking used pressurized tanks to reserve kinetic energy of vehicles. It can be done by utilizing displacement pump to pump hydraulic fluid into an accumulator. Hydraulic systems are achieving traction owing to high energy recovery and storing rate, which are ideal for commercial vehicles. The flywheel system uses kinetic energy to revolve flywheel, further accelerating the car.

The BEV segment in the automotive regenerative braking market is anticipated to witness over 25% CAGR through 2027 impelled by rising government investment and initiatives to minimize dependence on fossil fuel to reduce carbon emission. For instance, in 2019, the Germany government took an initiative to replace up to 10 million fossil fuel vehicles with electric vehicles and install a million charging stations on German roads by next 10 years as per “2030 Climate Action Programme”. The government announced several EV incentives to achieve this ambitious objective.

The two wheelers segment is poised to capture around 40% of the automotive regenerative braking market revenue share in 2027. Moreover, new electric two-wheeler manufacturers and OEMs are focusing on launching a wide range of automotive regenerative braking systems to increase battery recharge capability and the range of electric two-wheelers. Moreover, automobile manufacturers are incorporating innovative technologies for lowering charging time.

Latin America automotive regenerative braking market share is expected to grow significantly on account of rising sales of premium, luxury, and sports vehicles. Increasing income and improvement in the standard of living will create a demand for electric vehicles. The surging urban class population is likely to drive the demand for automotive regenerative braking. Further, increasing government expenditure on sustainable public transportation will be a key impetus to the upsurge of the regenerative braking market across Latin America.

The growing demand for automotive regenerative braking with exceptional benefits, such as reducing carbon dioxide emission and increasing electric vehicle battery range, will positively contribute to the overall industry. Key players in the global automotive regenerative braking market include Continental AG, Punch Powertrain, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Denso, Eaton Corporation Plc., and Delphi Automotive, among others.

Some major findings of the automotive regenerative braking industry report include:

  • Increasing demand for efficient alternative fuel vehicles and focus on sustainable vehicles.

  • Europe led by Germany and France leads the demand for regenerative braking components.

  • Low automobile vehicle demand and sales due to economic fluctuation and lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Rising technological advancements to improve regenerative braking efficiency have resulted in surge in adoption across all vehicle segments.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4643

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


