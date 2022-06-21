U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market to Hit $23.18 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

[205 Pages] Stringent vehicular emission norms & regulations and increase in number of electric vehicles coupled with development of electric vehicle infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global automotive regenerative braking system market. Europe dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, holding nearly half of the market. During the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand for new EV registration declined significantly and procurement of raw material become challenging.

Portland, OR, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive regenerative braking system market was accounted for $5.65 billion in 2020, and is estimated to hit $23.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Strict vehicular emission norms & regulations and surge in number of electric vehicles along with development of electric vehicle infrastructure drive the global automotive regenerative braking system market. However, surge in overall cost & weight of vehicles and high repair & maintenance cost hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological developments in two-wheeler based regenerative braking system and advent of regenerative braking system in heavy vehicles would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (205 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1679

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak negatively impacted the automotive industry, especially the electric vehicle industry. During the pandemic, the demand for new EV registration declined significantly and procurement of raw material became difficult.

  • The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials. However, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the demand for automotive would increase.

The report segments the global automotive regenerative braking system market on the basis of vehicle type, system, propulsion type, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1679

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of system, the electric segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. The report includes analysis of the hydraulics and other segments.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1679

The global automotive regenerative braking system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, holding nearly half of the market. However, Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The global automotive regenerative braking system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Advics Co., Ltd., AISIN Corporation, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Faurecia, Hyundai Mobis, Maxwell Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mazda Motor Corporation.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cd30819582fb3f65a466f73835efb1d2


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by Product Type (Low-speed AEBS and High-speed AEBS), Technology (Crash Imminent Braking, and Dynamic Brake Support), and Vehicle type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Anti-lock Braking System Market by Sub-System (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), and Hydraulic Unit) and Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Autonomous Train Braking System Market by Train Type (Metros, High Speed, Monorail, and Freight), and Brake Type (Pneumatic, Electrodynamic, Mechanical, and Electromagnetic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Brake Override System Market by Sensor Technology (Radar, LiDAR, Camera, Infrared, and Ultrasonic) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Air Brake System Market by Type (Air Disc and Air Drum), Component (Compressor, Governor, Tank, Air Dryer, Foot Valve, Brake Chamber, and Slack Adjuster), Rolling Stock Type (Diesel Locomotive, DMU, EMU, Metros, Passenger Coaches, and Freight Wagon), and Vehicle Type (Truck and Bus) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2030.

Automotive Brake System Market by Type (Disc and Drum), Technology (Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)), Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Brake System Market by Product Type (Disc Brake, Drum Brake, Hydrostatic Brake, Hydraulic Wet Brake, and Regenerative & Dynamic Braking), Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket) and End Use (Automotive, Construction Equipment, Agricultural Equipment, Industrial Trucks, and Mining Equipment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Disc Brake System Market by Brake Type (Disc Brake and Drum Brake), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Technology (Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability, Traction Control System and Electronic Brake Force Distribution) and Application (Agriculture Tractor and Construction Equipment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Air Brake System Market by Type (Air Disc and Air Drum), Component (Compressor, Governor, Tank, Air Dryer, Foot Valve, Brake Chamber, and Slack Adjuster), Rolling Stock Type (Diesel Locomotive, DMU, EMU, Metros, Passenger Coaches, and Freight Wagon), and Vehicle Type (Truck and Bus) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


