Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Size to grow by USD 11.65 Bn|Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automotive remote diagnostics market will grow by USD 11.65 billion at a CAGR of over 11% from 2020 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Technavio analyzes the market by product (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The automotive remote diagnostics market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The rise in sales of hybrid and electric vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive remote diagnostics market during the forecast period.
The automotive remote diagnostics market covers the following areas:
Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Sizing
Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Forecast
Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AVL DiTEST GmbH
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies Plc
DENSO Corp.
Eaton Corporation Plc
General Motors Co.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Vector Informatik GmbH
Vidiwave Ltd.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11%
Market growth 2020-2024
11650.81 Million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.95
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AVL DiTEST GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Eaton Corporation Plc, General Motors Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, Vidiwave Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
