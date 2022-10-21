Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market to grow by USD 1.13 Bn by 2026, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, ARCO Lock & Continental AG, and Denso Corp. as key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive remote keyless entry system market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.13 billion, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The major growth will originate from North America by 32%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market 2022-2026

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd: The company offers mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automobiles, as well as healthcare and energy-related devices.

Continental AG: The company offers automotive remote keyless systems such as immobilizers, start-stop buttons, and multiview professional 12.

Denso Corp.: The company offers automotive remote keyless systems such as immobilizers.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KG: The company offers automotive remote keyless systems such as immobilizers and tire pressure monitoring.

Hyundai Motor Group: The company offers autonomous driving system sensors, key parts, and eco-friendly parts.

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market: Segmentation Analysis by Vehicle Type

The report extensively covers the automotive remote keyless entry system market segmentation by

Vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles)

End-user (OEMs and aftermarket)

Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The global automotive remote keyless entry system market is anticipated to expand over the course of the projected period due to a rise in vehicle sales. As more cars become technologically advanced, rising demand for passenger vehicles will fuel the growth of the worldwide automotive remote keyless entry market during the forecast period.

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market: Regional Analysis

The demand for vehicle security systems in North America has been driven by an increase in concern over auto theft. The manufacturing of passenger cars directly affects the market for passenger cars since automotive remote keyless entry systems are a standard feature in all passenger automobiles. The need for security systems that cannot be hot-wired has increased as trucks and LCVs become more electronic-intensive.

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive remote keyless entry system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive remote keyless entry system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive remote keyless entry system market

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, ARCO Lock and Security ENTERN LLC, CK Holdings Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Group, Marquardt GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and ZEPPELIN GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd

11.4 Continental AG

11.5 Denso Corp.

11.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

11.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

11.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

11.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

11.10 Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

11.11 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

11.12 Valeo SA

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

