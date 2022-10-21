U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market to grow by USD 1.13 Bn by 2026, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, ARCO Lock & Continental AG, and Denso Corp. as key Vendors - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive remote keyless entry system market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.13 billion, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The major growth will originate from North America by 32%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market 2022-2026

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alps Alpine Co. Ltd: The company offers mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automobiles, as well as healthcare and energy-related devices.

  • Continental AG: The company offers automotive remote keyless systems such as immobilizers, start-stop buttons, and multiview professional 12.

  • Denso Corp.: The company offers automotive remote keyless systems such as immobilizers.

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KG: The company offers automotive remote keyless systems such as immobilizers and tire pressure monitoring.

  • Hyundai Motor Group: The company offers autonomous driving system sensors, key parts, and eco-friendly parts.

To know additional highlights and critical points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download Free Sample Report.

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market: Segmentation Analysis by Vehicle Type

The report extensively covers the automotive remote keyless entry system market segmentation by

  • Vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles)

  • End-user (OEMs and aftermarket)

  • Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The global automotive remote keyless entry system market is anticipated to expand over the course of the projected period due to a rise in vehicle sales. As more cars become technologically advanced, rising demand for passenger vehicles will fuel the growth of the worldwide automotive remote keyless entry market during the forecast period.

Additionally, E-commerce and the growing use of commercial vehicles for transportation both have a significant impact on the expansion of the commercial vehicle industry. Infrastructure development, e-mobility acceptance in business sectors, and rising industrialization all assist the growth of the automotive industry and contribute to rising commercial vehicle demand. Buy Sample Report.

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market: Regional Analysis

The demand for vehicle security systems in North America has been driven by an increase in concern over auto theft. The manufacturing of passenger cars directly affects the market for passenger cars since automotive remote keyless entry systems are a standard feature in all passenger automobiles. The need for security systems that cannot be hot-wired has increased as trucks and LCVs become more electronic-intensive.

Recent years have seen a slight decline in vehicle theft in North America due to the adoption of security systems like strong vehicle tracking systems, remote and passive keyless entry systems, and anti-theft alarm systems. To further lessen the likelihood of theft in the area, consumers and regulatory organizations have consistently urged the deployment of car security systems. Request Free Sample Report.

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive remote keyless entry system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive remote keyless entry system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive remote keyless entry system market

Related Reports

Automotive OBD Dongle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automotive OBD dongle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market segmentation by product (partially reconfigurable instrument cluster and fully reconfigurable instrument cluster) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Remote Keyless Entry System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, ARCO Lock and Security ENTERN LLC, CK Holdings Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Group, Marquardt GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and ZEPPELIN GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd

  • 11.4 Continental AG

  • 11.5 Denso Corp.

  • 11.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

  • 11.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 11.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 11.10 Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

  • 11.11 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

  • 11.12 Valeo SA

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-remote-keyless-entry-system-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-13-bn-by-2026--alps-alpine-co-ltd-arco-lock--continental-ag-and-denso-corp-as-key-vendors---technavio-301654750.html

SOURCE Technavio

