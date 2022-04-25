Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Size to register a growth of USD 2.73 billion | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive retreaded tires market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%.
Our report on the "Automotive Retreaded Tires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" covers a complete analysis, including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers.
Key vendors insights
The automotive retreaded tires market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:
Bridgestone Corp.
Eastern Treads Ltd
JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.
Kal Tire Mining Tire Group
KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG
MARANGONI Group
Michelin Group
MRF Ltd.
Nokian Tyres Plc
Oliver Rubber Co.
Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp
RDH Tire and Retread Co.
Redburn Tire Co.
The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
Tyresoles
Valley Tire Pros
West End Tire
Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Parrish Tire Co.
Continental AG
Parent Market Outlook
Technavio categorizes the global automotive retreaded tires market as a part of the global tires and rubber market. Our report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive retreaded tires market during the forecast period.
Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Trend
Development in the field of retreaded tires and their designs
Developments in the form of advanced retread designs, quality of retread compound, and eco-friendly tires will boost the adoption of such tires. Key vendors are actively working on the development of advanced retread designs. For instance, in April 2017, Goodyear Tire and Rubber launched new mold cure retread high load (HL) trailer tires. According to the company, the TreadMax tires feature the same tread design, including similar manufacturing techniques and materials that are used in the production of new tires. This makes the performance and fuel efficiency of these newly retreaded tires on par with new tires.
Geography
APAC: APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in vehicle consumption in economies such as India and China will drive the automotive retreaded tires market growth in APAC. China, India, and Thailand are the key countries for the automotive retreaded tires in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The region also has developed automotive markets, such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Rapid economic development in emerging APAC economies has boosted per-capita income in recent years, and this has increased the purchasing power of consumers leading to higher automobile sales. The automotive retreading tires market in APAC plays a key role in driving the growth of the global automotive retreaded tires market.
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.73 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.63
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Thailand, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bridgestone Corp., Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire Mining Tire Group, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Oliver Rubber Co., Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp, RDH Tire and Retread Co., Redburn Tire Co., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, Valley Tire Pros, West End Tire, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Parrish Tire Co., and Continental AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Precure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bridgestone Corp.
10.4 Continental AG
10.5 Kal Tire Mining Tire Group
10.6 KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG
10.7 MARANGONI Group
10.8 Michelin Group
10.9 MRF Ltd.
10.10 Nokian Tyres Plc
10.11 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
