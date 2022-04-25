U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.25
    -37.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,451.00
    -277.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,243.75
    -109.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.80
    -20.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.10
    -3.97 (-3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.20
    -14.10 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.43 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0071 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    +5.53 (+24.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2740
    -0.0094 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2120
    -0.2130 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,527.68
    -1,254.18 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.40
    -54.17 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.49
    -141.19 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Size to register a growth of USD 2.73 billion | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive retreaded tires market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Retreaded Tires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Retreaded Tires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our report on the "Automotive Retreaded Tires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" covers a complete analysis, including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The automotive retreaded tires market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Bridgestone Corp.

  • Eastern Treads Ltd

  • JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.

  • Kal Tire Mining Tire Group

  • KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG

  • MARANGONI Group

  • Michelin Group

  • MRF Ltd.

  • Nokian Tyres Plc

  • Oliver Rubber Co.

  • Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp

  • RDH Tire and Retread Co.

  • Redburn Tire Co.

  • The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

  • Tyresoles

  • Valley Tire Pros

  • West End Tire

  • Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

  • Parrish Tire Co.

  • Continental AG

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download a sample report

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global automotive retreaded tires market as a part of the global tires and rubber market. Our report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive retreaded tires market during the forecast period.

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Trend

  • Development in the field of retreaded tires and their designs

    Developments in the form of advanced retread designs, quality of retread compound, and eco-friendly tires will boost the adoption of such tires. Key vendors are actively working on the development of advanced retread designs. For instance, in April 2017, Goodyear Tire and Rubber launched new mold cure retread high load (HL) trailer tires. According to the company, the TreadMax tires feature the same tread design, including similar manufacturing techniques and materials that are used in the production of new tires. This makes the performance and fuel efficiency of these newly retreaded tires on par with new tires.

Geography

  • APAC: APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in vehicle consumption in economies such as India and China will drive the automotive retreaded tires market growth in APAC. China, India, and Thailand are the key countries for the automotive retreaded tires in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The region also has developed automotive markets, such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Rapid economic development in emerging APAC economies has boosted per-capita income in recent years, and this has increased the purchasing power of consumers leading to higher automobile sales. The automotive retreading tires market in APAC plays a key role in driving the growth of the global automotive retreaded tires market.

  • Europe

  • North America

  • South America

  • MEA

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.

Related Reports:-

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Do reach out to our analysts for a more customized report as per your needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.63

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Thailand, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bridgestone Corp., Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire Mining Tire Group, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Oliver Rubber Co., Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp, RDH Tire and Retread Co., Redburn Tire Co., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, Valley Tire Pros, West End Tire, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Parrish Tire Co., and Continental AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Precure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bridgestone Corp.

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 Kal Tire Mining Tire Group

  • 10.6 KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG

  • 10.7 MARANGONI Group

  • 10.8 Michelin Group

  • 10.9 MRF Ltd.

  • 10.10 Nokian Tyres Plc

  • 10.11 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

  • 10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-retreaded-tires-market-size-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-2-73-billion--40-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301531019.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • ‘Companies are beginning to panic’: Experts say China’s lockdowns will make inflation and the supply chain nightmare even worse

    Experts say China's lockdowns will lead to a supply chain crunch on the west coast of the U.S. in the coming weeks, adding to four-decade high inflation.

  • Oil Sinks Below $100 as China’s Lockdowns Imperil Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed lower at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in China will weigh on global demand.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudWest Texas Intermediate futures slid

  • Palm Oil Soars on Indonesia Ban in Risk to Global Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rallied after top producer Indonesia said it will ban all exports of cooking oil, a surprise move that threatens to worsen global food inflation and aggravate volatility in crop markets still reeling from the war. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDis

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • UPDATE 1-Beijing shoppers clear store shelves as district starts mass testing

    Beijing residents snapped up food and other supplies as the city's biggest district began mass testing of all residents on Monday, prompting fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown after dozens of COVID-19 cases in the capital in recent days. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, late on Sunday ordered residents and those who work there to be tested three times this week as Beijing warned the virus had "stealthily" spread in the city for about a week before being detected. "I'm preparing for the worst," said a graduate student in the nearby Haidian district surnamed Zhang, who placed online orders for dozens of snacks and 10 pounds of apples.

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • U.S. refiners set for strong start to 2022 as fuel prices surge worldwide

    U.S. oil refiners expect strong first-quarter earnings as margins to sell gasoline and diesel strengthened due to a steep dropoff in refining capacity and crude oil supplies tightened because of Russia's war with Ukraine. Refining capacity worldwide has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, with several less profitable oil refineries closing in the last two years. Seven U.S. independent refining companies are projected to post earnings-per-share of 61 cents, compared with a loss of $1.32 in first quarter of 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Why finding a job can be even harder when you’re overqualified

    Many experienced job seekers are having a tough time getting hired. Here's why.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Rivian CEO believes battery supply chain will be the next disaster

    Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe is concerned about rapid EV growth and the ability of the battery industry to keep up with demand.

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • GSK and Unilever join ranks facing shareholder backlash over bonus plans

    GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever have joined the ranks of companies facing shareholder backlashes, as advisory groups urge to vote down "excessive" pay packets.

  • JB Hunt says Shanghai’s lockdown will spell trouble for US ports again in July

    JB Hunt executives told investors that the Shanghai lockdown, combined with labor disputes at US West Coast ports, could create new disruptions for US supply chains in July.

  • When Standards Are Dropping, It Pays to Be Professional

    ‘F-bombs’ in the office? No chance.

  • The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

    The political will to fully ban Russian energy imports is gathering momentum in Europe, but the ramifications of a full energy embargo cannot be underestimated

  • Iron ore, steel futures slump on China lockdown fears

    China has ordered mandatory Covid-19 tests in Beijing's Chaoyang district amid a rise in cases and placed movement restrictions on other communities and areas in the district, state-run newspaper Beijing Daily reported Sunday.

  • Britain's Morrisons picks out over 500 products for price cuts

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation in Britain's food retail sector, supermarket group Morrisons said on Monday it was reducing prices on over 500 products. Britain's fourth largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda said the lower prices cover 6% of its total volume sales. Morrisons, owned since October by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, has been the worst performer of Britain's so-called "big four" grocers in recent months, according to industry data.