Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Size to register a growth of USD 2.73 billion | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive retreaded tires market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Retreaded Tires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our report on the "Automotive Retreaded Tires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" covers a complete analysis, including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The automotive retreaded tires market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Bridgestone Corp.

Eastern Treads Ltd

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.

Kal Tire Mining Tire Group

KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG

MARANGONI Group

Michelin Group

MRF Ltd.

Nokian Tyres Plc

Oliver Rubber Co.

Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp

RDH Tire and Retread Co.

Redburn Tire Co.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Tyresoles

Valley Tire Pros

West End Tire

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Parrish Tire Co.

Continental AG

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download a sample report

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global automotive retreaded tires market as a part of the global tires and rubber market. Our report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive retreaded tires market during the forecast period.

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Trend

Development in the field of retreaded tires and their designs



Developments in the form of advanced retread designs, quality of retread compound, and eco-friendly tires will boost the adoption of such tires. Key vendors are actively working on the development of advanced retread designs. For instance, in April 2017, Goodyear Tire and Rubber launched new mold cure retread high load (HL) trailer tires. According to the company, the TreadMax tires feature the same tread design, including similar manufacturing techniques and materials that are used in the production of new tires. This makes the performance and fuel efficiency of these newly retreaded tires on par with new tires.

Story continues

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in vehicle consumption in economies such as India and China will drive the automotive retreaded tires market growth in APAC. China, India, and Thailand are the key countries for the automotive retreaded tires in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The region also has developed automotive markets, such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Rapid economic development in emerging APAC economies has boosted per-capita income in recent years, and this has increased the purchasing power of consumers leading to higher automobile sales. The automotive retreading tires market in APAC plays a key role in driving the growth of the global automotive retreaded tires market.

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.

Related Reports:-

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Do reach out to our analysts for a more customized report as per your needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Thailand, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire Mining Tire Group, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Oliver Rubber Co., Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp, RDH Tire and Retread Co., Redburn Tire Co., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, Valley Tire Pros, West End Tire, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Parrish Tire Co., and Continental AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Precure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bridgestone Corp.

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 Kal Tire Mining Tire Group

10.6 KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG

10.7 MARANGONI Group

10.8 Michelin Group

10.9 MRF Ltd.

10.10 Nokian Tyres Plc

10.11 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-retreaded-tires-market-size-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-2-73-billion--40-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301531019.html

SOURCE Technavio