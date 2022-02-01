U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,496.25
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,959.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,896.75
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.80
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.25
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +11.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.41 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1265
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.99
    -2.67 (-9.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7220
    -0.4020 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,281.65
    +1,029.38 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.39
    +45.21 (+5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.96
    +59.59 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Automotive Robotics Market to Exhibit a Stellar CAGR of 12.8% and Reach USD 16.29 Billion by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Key Companies in Automotive Robotics Market are ABB Ltd. (Zurich, Switzerland), KUKA AG (Augsburg, Germany), FANUC Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Fukuoka, Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Tokyo, Japan), Denso Wave Incorporated (Aichi, Japan), Comau SPA (Grugliasco, Italy), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Tokyo, Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.), Seiko Epson Corporation (Nagano, Japan), and Others

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive robotics market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 16.29 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 12.8% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Automotive Robotics Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 6.55 billion in 2020 and USD 6.99 billion in 2021. The rising complexity while manufacturing automobile production, the auto manufacturers have increasingly started adopting robots in the manufacturing process.

They use it in assembling plants for functions such as painting and welding. Using robots offer manufacturers the ability to deliver the quality design, increase capacity, reduce warranty costs and protect workers from any kind of accidents. Hence, these factors will influence the growth of the market in upcoming years.


Get Request a Sample Copy of the Automotive Robotics Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-robotics-market-105578


Protecting Workers Will Augment Market Growth

Sometimes, in automotive manufacturing, few jobs are quite hazardous in nature. For instance, in a foundry, it can be dangerous while pouring molten metal. Some of the work also results in musculoskeletal disorders caused by twisting, lifting, and repetitive motions. To avoid these risks, manufacturers have increased the deployment of robots and this is expected to drive the automotive robotics market growth. As, the robots safeguard workers from exposure to fumes from painting and welding and stamping presses noise and weld flash. Its usage reduces the chances of injury and accidents. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Key Players to New Launches to Strengthen Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects. Below are the industry developments:

  • July 2021 – Comau launched its Comau Next Generation Programming Platform, a protocol that implements the Uniform Robotics Data Interface (URDI) communications standard to streamline robot programming.

  • April 2020 – KUKA AG and BMW AG signed a framework agreement to supply around 5,000 robots for new production lines and factories. The several robot models from KUKA AG will be used predominantly in body-in-white production and other technologies.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-robotics-market-105578


Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is bifurcated into, articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, SCARA, and others. By application, the market is segmented into, welding, painting, material handling, assembly/disassembly, and others.

  • Based on application, the welding segment held the market share of 37.8% in 2020. This is attributable to its application in enhancing safety and efficiency on the production line. Additionally, it also helps in improving the speed of multi-material vehicle production.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-robotics-market-105578


Asia Pacific to Dominate Stoked by Existence of Crucial Players in Region

Asia Pacific is projected to stay at the foremost position and hold the market share during the forecast period owing to the growing aging worker population in China and rising labor costs. Therefore manufacturers are adopting robotics in automotive. For instance, in 2019, Byton, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, opened a new manufacturing base in Nanjing that integrates 335 welding robots supplied by KUKA and a 99% automation rate. The region’s market stood at USD 2.88 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to showcase significant automotive robotics market share in upcoming years, owing to the increased investment by major automakers in the U.S., such as Ford, Tesla, and General Motors. Additionally, deployment of robots increases worker productivity; and offers better-paid and higher-skilled work to employees. For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, in the U.S., robots installed per 10,000 employees hit a new record of 1,287 units in 2020. Hence, these factors will propel the growth of the market in this region.


Quick Buy - Automotive Robotics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105578


List of Key Players Profiled in Report

  • ABB Ltd. (Zurich, Switzerland)

  • KUKA AG (Augsburg, Germany)

  • FANUC Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan)

  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Fukuoka, Japan)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Denso Wave Incorporated (Aichi, Japan)

  • Comau SPA (Grugliasco, Italy)

  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

  • Seiko Epson Corporation (Nagano, Japan)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese EV makers Nio and XPeng reported rise in January deliveries

    U.S.-listed, Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio and XPeng reported their January sales numbers. Nio said deliveries rose 34% to 9,652 vehicles, while XPeng said deliveries jumped 115% to 12,922. Nio shares have dropped 23% this year and XPeng shares have lost 30%.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Save Your Portfolio During a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 11.3%, can be your rock during periods of heightened volatility.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasd

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q1 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Steel demand rebounded more than expected in 2021, rising by 4.5%. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Tesla, GM, and 3 Other Stocks That Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Top Stocks for February 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Tesla stock 'checks all the boxes,' soars 8% after Credit Suisse upgrade

    Tesla (TSLA) stock soared 8% on Monday on the heels of an upgrade at Credit Suisse.