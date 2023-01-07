U.S. markets closed

Automotive Roof Liners Market will worth USD 19.20 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Automotive Roof Liners Market Size By Substrate (Thermostat and Thermoplastics), By Laminating Material (Glass, Fabric, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Light Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Automotive Roof Liners Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the automotive roof liners market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-roof-liners-market/266/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the substrate, laminating material, vehicle type and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Automotive Roof Liners Market are Atlas Roofing Corporation, Howa-Tramico, Grupo Antolin, IMR Industries, Motus Integrated Technologies, Lear Corporation, Toray Plastics, SMS Auto Fabrics, Freudenberg Performance Materials., Sage Automotive Interiors, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UGN among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Automotive Roof Liners Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Car interiors can look good thanks to automotive roof liners. In the event of collisions, car headliners also protect the occupants from head injuries. Because the vast majority of premium and luxury car customers prefer vehicles with upscale interiors, roof liners are playing the most significant role in enhancing the inside of the car. Automobile roof liners are one of the most well-liked categories among buyers. To enhance the aesthetic appeal of the interior of the car, manufacturers of automobile roof liners are focusing on developing a variety of roof liners. As a result, it is anticipated that the global automobile roof liners market would grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The market is primarily influenced favorably by the fast-growing vehicle industry. Additionally, rising consumer expenditure on better interior lighting and ventilation to enhance the overall driving experience as well as an uptick in passenger car sales as a result of people's rising per capita incomes are all factors that are fostering the market's growth. Leading automakers are focusing on using cutting-edge materials to update the appearance of automobile roof liners. A factor that encourages growth is also the rising sales of high-end and luxury vehicles.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/266

Scope of Automotive Roof Liners Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Substrate, Laminating Material, Vehicle Type and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Howa-Tramico, Grupo Antolin,  IMR Industries, Lear Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Motus Integrated Technologies, SMS Auto Fabrics, Freudenberg Performance Materials., Sage Automotive Interiors, Toray Plastics, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UGN among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The glass segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The laminating material segment is glass, fabric, and others. The glass segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Technology-related factors, material developments, such as improved sunroof glazing that has lessened overhead safety issues, and glass that can reflect UV rays, are boosting demand for this market.

The passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The vehicle type segment is a commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and light commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for passenger vehicles around the world is what led to this expansion. The segment's growth is influenced by the rising popularity of automotive infotainment systems in passenger cars, which provide navigational services, climate control, voice control, parking assistance, two-way communication tools, and internet access.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the automotive roof liners  include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share.  Demand for luxury and premium vehicles is also increasing due to the region's expanding middle class and population. Additionally, this will result in an increase in demand for automotive roof liners throughout the course of the forecast period.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's automotive roof liners market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the existence of significant auto manufacturers in the area, there is an increasing need for automotive roof liners from that area.

  • China

China’s automotive roof liners market size was valued at USD 0.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030. In 2020, China dominated the Asia Pacific market, and it is anticipated that it will do so during the forecast period. Future demand for commercial cars is also predicted to rise as the region's e-commerce sector develops.

  • India

India's automotive roof liners market size was valued at USD 0.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030. India's rising standard of living resulted in a rapid rise in automotive production and skyrocketing sales.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the automotive roof liners market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for automobiles.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/266/single_user_license

