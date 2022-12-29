U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
Segmented By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement), By Domain (Infotainment, Driver Information, Camera/Driver Monitor, Others), and By Region.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313361/?utm_source=GNW

The global automotive safety domain control unit market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. Implementation of strict safety regulations and standards by leading authorities in automobiles to prevent the occurrence of road accidents and the booming automotive industry are the major factors driving the growth of the global automotive safety domain control unit market.
Automotive safety domain control unit multi-core microcontroller is suitable for integrating complex passive and active features.Rapid changes and the adoption of innovative solutions by the automotive industry are making the safety domain control unit manufacturers upgrade and increase its compatibility according to requirements.

It offers a variety of integration and flexibility options and contains high bandwidth interfaces for required data exchange as an electronic node of the vehicle network.The safety domain control unit is adaptable to customer-specific requirements.

It provides an integration platform for additional safety features such as vehicle dynamics sensing (sensor cluster), pedestrian protection, active rollover sensing, pedestrian protection, and crash impact sound sensing. Increase In Safety Concern Supports Market Growth
The rise in the number of road accidents happening all around the globe and the number of people dying or facing critical injuries due to these road accidents is making automotive manufacturers integrate safety features in automobiles.Several leading authorities have imposed strict safety guidelines and regulations, which have accelerated the adoption of safety features in automobiles to lower the chances of road accidents and enhance the safety of passengers.

Market players are investing heavily in research and development activities to integrate safety features in automobiles and upgrade automobiles’ existing safety infrastructure, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global automotive safety domain control unit market growth.The automotive safety domain control unit market is a highly advanced product that ensures the efficiency and economic safety of automobiles.

With growing sales of automobiles across the globe, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicle Boosts Market Growth
The ongoing technological advancements in the automotive industry and the changing preference of automobile manufacturers to adopt technology that enhances consumers’ safety, comfort, and convenience is witnessing huge demand.In 2020, over a million vehicles comprising level 1, level 2, and level 3 automation were sold worldwide.

High sales of autonomous vehicles due to increased expenditure capacity of consumers, rapid urbanization, and development of advanced transportation infrastructure are fueling the sales of the automotive safety domain control unit market across the globe.Autonomous vehicles need the installation of a safety domain control unit to experience and provide attractive features to passengers such as path planning, decision-making and control, high-speed communication capability, localization multi-sensor fusion ability, and other features.

These also provide interfaces for several radars, cameras, LiDAR, IMU, etc.The ability of the automotive safety domain control unit market to improve vehicle performance and safety is contributing to increasing their sales worldwide.

The United States is a potential market as they have a well-developed technological infrastructure and the presence of a large number of market players in the country.
Market Segmentation
The global automotive safety domain control unit market is segmented by vehicle type, demand category, domain, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive safety domain control unit market is divided into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Based on the demand category, the global automotive safety domain control unit market is divided into OEM and replacement.Based on domain, the global automotive safety domain control unit market is divided into infotainment, driver information, camera/driver monitor and others.

To analyze the market based on the region, the global automotive safety domain control unit market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Market Players
Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv PLC, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive safety domain control unit market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global automotive safety domain control unit market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Passenger Car
o Commercial Vehicle
• Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market, By Demand Category:
o OEM
o Replacement
• Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market, By Domain:
o Infotainment
o Driver Information
o Camera/Driver Monitor
o Others
• Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Vietnam
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Belgium
Russia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive safety domain control unit market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313361/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


