Automotive All-season Tires Market to grow by USD 5.99 Bn | 43% growth expected in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive all-season tires market size is expected to increase by USD 5.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.43% in 2021 and Technavio expects the growth momentum to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The full report on the automotive all-season tires market offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive All-season Tires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global automotive all-season tire market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The market comprises well-established players that manufacture and market all-season tires both for passenger and commercial vehicles. These players are making significant investments in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products and capture a larger customer base. Some vendors are focusing on adopting M&As and strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence.

Market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., MICHELIN, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are identified as dominant players in the market.

The increasing awareness about the performance advantages and benefits associated with the use of all-season tires has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. All-season tires are suitable for various weather conditions comprising light winters, large summers, and wet roads. They provide better stability while cornering and ensure good traction in both wet and dry conditions. Such benefits are increasing the demand for all-season tires among consumers, thereby is driving the growth of the segment.

However, Limitations of all-season tires in extreme summer or winter season might hamper the market growth.

Automotive All-season Tires Market 2022-2025: Segmentation

Application

Geographic

Based on the geography, Over 36 of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The standard fitment of all-season tires by some automakers in countries such as Canada and the US is driving the growth of the regional market.

Similarly, by application, the demand for automotive all-season tires will be significant in the passenger vehicles segment. The increasing sales of passenger vehicles, rapidly rising rate of urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes of consumers are driving the growth of the segment.

The automotive all-season tires market report covers the following areas:

Automotive All-season Tires Market 2022-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive all-season tires market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive all-season tires market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive all-season tires market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive all-season tires market vendors

Automotive All-season Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2025 USD 5.99 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., MICHELIN, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

