Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market: 50% growth to come from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report the market will be significant in APAC. The increasing awareness about automotive safety among consumers has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Globally, the market is anticipated to record an incremental growth of USD 3.65 billion at an accelerated CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read Our Sample Report for more highlights on the regional growth opportunities, current

market scenario, and other important factors.

Vendor Landscape

The global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is moderately fragmented. The growing consumer awareness about global NCAP ratings is encouraging automakers to equip their vehicles with seatbelt tensioners. Technavio identifies Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., cnwzruihao.com, General Motors Co., Goradia Industries, Guangzhou Fuxin Auto Parts Co. Ltd., GWR, Hyundai Motor Group, Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd., ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, PTseatbelt.com, Special Devices Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., TransDigm Group Inc., Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG as some of the major market participants.

Factors such as the increasing demand for SUVs, stringent government regulations pertaining to passenger safety, and the increasing production and demand for passenger vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing adoption of active safety systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View Report Sample for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the

market growth.

Story continues

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is segmented as below:

Application

The passenger vehicles segment accounted for maximum share of the market. Rapid electrification in passenger vehicles, high sales of luxury vehicles, and increasing disposable incomes of consumers are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

About 50% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles and rising investments in the development of EVs are expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive seat belt pretensioner market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive seat belt pretensioner market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive seat belt pretensioner market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive seat belt pretensioner market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive seat belt pretensioner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive seat belt pretensioner market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive seat belt pretensioner market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., cnwzruihao.com, General Motors Co., Goradia Industries, Guangzhou Fuxin Auto Parts Co. Ltd., GWR, Hyundai Motor Group, Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd., ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, PTseatbelt.com, Special Devices Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., TransDigm Group Inc., Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

10.4 Autoliv Inc.

10.5 Hyundai Motor Group

10.6 Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.7 ITW Automotive Products GmbH

10.8 Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH

10.9 Special Devices Inc.

10.10 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

10.11 TransDigm Group Inc.

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-seat-belt-pretensioner-market-50-growth-to-come-from-apac--technavio-301581428.html

SOURCE Technavio