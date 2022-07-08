U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.50
    -11.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,290.00
    -77.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,096.00
    -42.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.70
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.97
    +0.24 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.10
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0155
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -0.65 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2008
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4700
    -0.5390 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,983.84
    +1,583.82 (+7.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.79
    +31.48 (+7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,640.26
    +149.73 (+0.57%)
     

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market: 50% growth to come from APAC | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report the market will be significant in APAC. The increasing awareness about automotive safety among consumers has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Globally, the market is anticipated to record an incremental growth of USD 3.65 billion at an accelerated CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read Our Sample Report for more highlights on the regional growth opportunities, current
market scenario, and other important factors.

Vendor Landscape

The global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is moderately fragmented. The growing consumer awareness about global NCAP ratings is encouraging automakers to equip their vehicles with seatbelt tensioners. Technavio identifies Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., cnwzruihao.com, General Motors Co., Goradia Industries, Guangzhou Fuxin Auto Parts Co. Ltd., GWR, Hyundai Motor Group, Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd., ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, PTseatbelt.com, Special Devices Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., TransDigm Group Inc., Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG as some of the major market participants.

Factors such as the increasing demand for SUVs, stringent government regulations pertaining to passenger safety, and the increasing production and demand for passenger vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing adoption of active safety systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View Report Sample for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the
market growth.

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The passenger vehicles segment accounted for maximum share of the market. Rapid electrification in passenger vehicles, high sales of luxury vehicles, and increasing disposable incomes of consumers are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

About 50% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles and rising investments in the development of EVs are expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive seat belt pretensioner market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive seat belt pretensioner market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive seat belt pretensioner market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive seat belt pretensioner market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive seat belt pretensioner market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive seat belt pretensioner market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive seat belt pretensioner market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.65

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., cnwzruihao.com, General Motors Co., Goradia Industries, Guangzhou Fuxin Auto Parts Co. Ltd., GWR, Hyundai Motor Group, Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd., ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, PTseatbelt.com, Special Devices Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., TransDigm Group Inc., Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Autoliv Inc.

  • 10.5 Hyundai Motor Group

  • 10.6 Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 ITW Automotive Products GmbH

  • 10.8 Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH

  • 10.9 Special Devices Inc.

  • 10.10 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 TransDigm Group Inc.

  • 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-seat-belt-pretensioner-market-50-growth-to-come-from-apac--technavio-301581428.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • Oil Traders in Panic After Russia Order to Halt CPC Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runner

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Why Nio Stock Rallied 24.9% in June and Could Jump Higher

    The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Russia Targets Europe With a Commodity Weapon: Kazakh Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine -- Kazakhstan’s crude -- and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Y

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

    IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming DeadlinePR NewswireNEW YORK, July 7, 2022NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in IonQ, Inc.

  • Oil Spreads Rocket as Traders Scour for US Crude Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The heart of the US physical oil markets is screaming for supplies even as headline prices swing due to worries about a global recession.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireThe US crude pr

  • TASEKO MINES UPDATES STATUS OF COPPER PRICE PROTECTION PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that copper collars for the first half of 2023 have been acquired to secure a minimum copper price of US$3.75 per pound and a ceiling price of US$4.72 per pound for 30 million pounds of copper. This collar was purchased in mid-June when the price of copper was approximately US$4.20 per pound.

  • FDA authorizes broader access to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's authorization of broader access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

  • New flare-up in the fight over natural gas in Oregon

    A fact-finding report by Oregon regulators is the latest flash point in the widening fight over the future of natural gas in the region. Ahead of a Public Utility Commission hearing next week on the matter, the ratepayer advocate Oregon CUB on Thursday put out a press release attacking a staff draft of the report for “a lack of clarity and overreliance on industry talking points.” The report is intended to inform Public Utility Commission policymaking as regulated natural gas distribution utilities face compliance with the state’s new Climate Protection Program.

  • Chip Makers May Pick Up Political Cost Without the Benefit

    For the U.S. semiconductor industry, certain costs may have to be paid before it is ever able to cash in on its growing political visibility. Chip makers are growing antsy awaiting passage of legislation that would provide about $52 billion in funding for U.S.-based semiconductor-manufacturing operations.