Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market to Garner $20.12 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

[220 Pages PDF Report] Increase in penetration of luxury vehicles, rise in disposable income of individuals, and surged comfort level for drivers drive the growth of the global automotive seat climate systems market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the automotive sector severely as manufacturing activities were stopped completely or partially and impacted the demand for automotive seat climate systems.

Portland, OR, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive seat climate systems market generated $12.34 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $20.12 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021–2030

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

$12.34 Billion

Market Size in 2030

$20.12 Billion

CAGR

5.2%

No. of Pages in Report

220

Segments covered

Component, Surface Material, Application, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Drivers

Improved economy and riding comfort for passengers

Surge in disposable income of individuals

High fuel efficiency and lower electric power consumption

Opportunities

Rise in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles

High requirement for climate seats in mid-passenger & commercial vehicles

Restrains

High costs associated with installation

Download Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4150

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the automotive sector severely during the initial stages of the pandemic, as manufacturing activities were stopped completely or partially. This also impacted the production of automotive seat climate systems negatively.

  • Moreover, the demand for these systems reduced considerably due to lowered demand for new vehicles with economic uncertainty and decline in disposable income. However, the demand is expected to recover post-lockdown as manufacturing activities begin with full capacity.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive seat climate systems market on the basis of component, surface material, application, vehicle type, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4150

Based on component, the seat heating system segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the seat ventilation system segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the heated seats segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share of the global automotive seat climate systems market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heated and cooled seats segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4150

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players:

  • Lear Corporation

  • Gentherm

  • Konsberg Automotive

  • Adientplc

  • Continental AG

  • Magna International Inc.

  • II-VI, Inc.

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Recticel

  • Faurecia

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/554221f95dfdfd6c4973c981334dd9f3


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive Seat Market by Trim Material (Fabric, Synthetic Leather, and Genuine Leather), Seat type (Bucket Seat And Bench Seat), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Vehicle Energy Source (Gasoline, Diesel, Electric, and LPG): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market by Type (Electro-mechanical, Hydraulic, and Pneumatic), Seat Class (Business Class, Economy Class, Premium Economy Class and First Class), Mechanism (Linear and Rotary), End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), Component (Hardware and Software), and Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Very Large Aircraft (VLA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) and Business Jets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aircraft Hydraulic Seat Actuation Systems Market by Seat Class (Business Class, Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, and First Class), Mechanism (Linear and Rotary), End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), Component (Hardware and Software), and Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Very Large Aircraft (VLA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), and Business Jets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aircraft Pneumatic Seat Actuation Systems Market by Seat Class (Business Class, Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, and First Class), by Mechanism (Linear and Rotary), by End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), Component (Hardware and Software) by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Very Large Aircraft (VLA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), and Business Jets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Business Jets Seat Actuation Systems Market by Type (Electro-mechanical, Hydraulic, and Pneumatic), Mechanism (Linear and Rotary), End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), Component (Hardware and Software), and Aircraft Type (Light Business Aircraft, Mid-Sized Business Aircraft, Large Business Aircraft, and Airliner): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market by Seat Type (Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class and First Class), Material (Leather, Vinyl and Fabric), Aircraft Type (Helicopters, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Business Jet and Others), Seat Cover Type (Headrests, Armrests, Backrests, Seat Rear Pockets and Bottom Covers), and End User (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Marine General Seat Market by Ship Type (Commercial and Military), Component (Base, Pedestal, Footrest, Seat Cushion, Seat Mount and Others), and End User (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Marine Passenger Seat Market by Ship Type (Commercial and Military), Component (Base, Pedestal, Footrest, Seat Cushion, Seat Mount and Others), and End User (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion Type (ICE Vehicles, and Electric and Hybrid Vehicles), and Function (Pneumatic Lumbar Support, Pneumatic Massage, Seat Climate System, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


