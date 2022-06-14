Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market to Garner $20.12 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

[220 Pages PDF Report] Increase in penetration of luxury vehicles, rise in disposable income of individuals, and surged comfort level for drivers drive the growth of the global automotive seat climate systems market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the automotive sector severely as manufacturing activities were stopped completely or partially and impacted the demand for automotive seat climate systems.

Portland, OR, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive seat climate systems market generated $12.34 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $20.12 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $12.34 Billion Market Size in 2030 $20.12 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Component, Surface Material, Application, Vehicle Type, and Region. Drivers Improved economy and riding comfort for passengers Surge in disposable income of individuals High fuel efficiency and lower electric power consumption Opportunities Rise in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles High requirement for climate seats in mid-passenger & commercial vehicles Restrains High costs associated with installation

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the automotive sector severely during the initial stages of the pandemic, as manufacturing activities were stopped completely or partially. This also impacted the production of automotive seat climate systems negatively.

Moreover, the demand for these systems reduced considerably due to lowered demand for new vehicles with economic uncertainty and decline in disposable income. However, the demand is expected to recover post-lockdown as manufacturing activities begin with full capacity.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive seat climate systems market on the basis of component, surface material, application, vehicle type, and region.

Based on component, the seat heating system segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the seat ventilation system segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the heated seats segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share of the global automotive seat climate systems market , and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heated and cooled seats segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players:

Lear Corporation

Gentherm

Konsberg Automotive

Adientplc

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

II-VI, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Recticel

Faurecia

