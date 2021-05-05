Automotive Seat Control Modules Market Size to Worth Around US$ 8.8 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Automotive Seat Control Modules Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Forecasts 2021 - 2030”

OTTAWA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive seat control modules market size is projected to be worth around USD 8.8 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.6 billion in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.



The automotive seat control module is also referred such as automotive seat comfort system and memory or power seat control system. The seat and its functions are an indispensable part of cabin safety and comfort and is one of the direct interfaces to the passengers and driver. It is an imperative contributor to the user experience and a discriminator for the car-makers. As current seat modules take on additional functions, they have an analogous complication to body control modules with comparable encounters in addressing needs for communication, supply, sense, control, actuation and quiescent current targets. In order to manage seat control modules in the minutest space and with the lowermost power dissipation and less quiescent current, incorporation of functions is one of the crucial aspects for design.

The body control module or BCM in automotive is a processor-based power distribution component that administers and manages functions associated to the car body including security, interior lights, windows, access control, door locks and others. The central BCM also works as a gateway for network and bus interfaces to cooperate with remote electronic control units for other systems. Furthermore, monitoring signal of numerous loads comes right from the central body module or straight from remote ECU with the help of CAN/LIN communication. The BCM does not manage any engine-associated operation.

The seat-memory control module retains the distinct seat position which has been designated and drivers can consequently return the seat to their pre-selected location with the help of push button. In connotation with the suitable user-specific keys and central locking systems, the seat will also fine-tune automatically when the car door is opened. Driver seat location can be managed as per crash hazard. The location also can be directed to rear airbag control unit for improved control strategy.

Growth Factors

With the rising need for aesthetics, safety, comfort and infotainment in cars, OEMs are directing on integrating maximum automation in cars that might offer luxury as well as safety. Automotive seat control module offers the driver with total seat management in a single module. The seat control module comprises numerous features including seating position in line with rearview mirrors, automotive seat air conditioning and heating, dynamic lateral backing to stabilize the body when the car is cornering, and an eight-way fine-tuning that permits the driver to move the seat forward or backward, up or down, front or back tilt, or massage function, recline, automatic map-based headrest adjustment. Few seats also have a memory unit which holds the previous position of seat and mirrors rendering to demand. By means of a press button, the seat transfers into a position compatible to the drivers kept settings.

Report Highlights

Automotive seat control module system market is foreseen to continue profitable during years to come as OEM’s are concentrating on the amalgamation of comfort and safety features in cars.

A major limitation in the automotive seat control module market is defective seat control modules that can lead the battery to discharge and henceforth cause in failure.

The global automotive seat control module market was dominated by North America backed by occurrence of huge OEM base and high disposable income that makes sure consumers to eagerly adapt ground-breaking features in cars.



Regional Snapshots

Geographically, in 2020, North America gathered majority of the market share in terms of revenue and predicted maintain this tendency throughout the forecast period. Further, with high sales of vehicle, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to appear as a substantial market for automotive seat control modules. Japan is also anticipated to exhibit growing implementation of automotive seat control modules. US, China, Germany, UK and Japan are the significant markets for automotive seat control module market across the world.

Key Players & Strategies

With the rising need for relaxed and comfortable seat, automotive seat control modules market is anticipated to gain grip over the prediction period. As per surveys, top automakers will soon integrate seat control modules as an ordinary feature in upcoming cars. From a macro-economic viewpoint, vigorous growth in production and sales of automotive across numerous regions is expected to flourish the expansion of the automotive seat control module market.

Some of the market players in the global automotive seat control modules recognized across the value chain include Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Omron Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Pektron plc, Infineon Technologies AG, De Amertek Corporation, Advanced Micro Electronics CO., Ltd., Bitron Industrie S.p.A and Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG among others.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Type

Manual seat control module

Memory seat control module

By End-User

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Headrest positioning

Climate based seating (heating, air conditioning and seat ventilation)

Massage

Seat adjustment (eight-way)

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



