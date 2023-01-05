U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.25
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,422.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,021.75
    +22.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.46
    +1.62 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.31 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.06
    -0.84 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5320
    +0.0920 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,834.51
    -19.94 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.47
    +0.21 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.86
    +26.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Automotive Seat Covers Market Research Report by Material, Fabric, Vehicle, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Automotive Seat Covers Market size was estimated at USD 22. 47 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 23. 78 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6. 00% to reach USD 31.

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Seat Covers Market Research Report by Material, Fabric, Vehicle, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06336560/?utm_source=GNW
89 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Automotive Seat Covers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material, the market was studied across Faux Vinyl, Leather, Nylon Fabric, PVC Fabric, and Vinyl Fabric.

Based on Fabric, the market was studied across Circular Knit, Double Needle Bar Raschel, Flat Woven, Tricot, and Woven Velour.

Based on Vehicle, the market was studied across Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Vehicle. The Commercial Vehicle is further studied across Bus & Coaches, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Light Commercial Vehicle.

Based on End User, the market was studied across OEM and Aftermarket.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Automotive Seat Covers market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Seat Covers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market, including Coverking, Exco Technologies Limited, Faurecia, Johnson Controls, Inc., Katzkin Leather, Inc, KYOWA LEATHER CLOTH CO.,, Lear Corporation, Saddles India Pvt. Ltd., Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianmei Auto Seat Cover Co., Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06336560/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Here's Why ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Fed minutes: No rate cuts in 2023, inflation risk remains in focus

    No Fed officials thought it’d be appropriate to begin cutting rates in 2023, as members thought that that price pressures could prove to be more persistent than anticipated with the job market remaining so strong for longer than anticipated, according to internal discussions of Fed officials at their policy meeting three weeks ago.

  • Microsoft stock downgraded by UBS amid concerns on Azure cloud unit growth

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down analyst concerns in Microsoft's Azure cloud unit, also commenting on the tech company's partnership with ChatGPT.

  • Microsoft Stock: Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Microsoft stock is down more than 5% following a downgrade from UBS. Is it a buying opportunity or are still lower prices in store?

  • How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market

    The über-rich are keeping their powder dry in the new year, a poll of ultra-high-net-worth investors found. Then they'll "pounce."

  • Markets Are Wrong on Fed Rate Hikes, Morgan Stanley’s Caron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets aren’t prepared for how far US central bankers are willing to go to tame the hottest inflation in a generation, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsEven though Federal

  • Why Micron Is Rallying Today

    The memory giant rose on reports that China may be throwing in the towel on subsidizing competitors.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Rallies, So Let's Adjust Our Bullish Strategy

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.

  • Jeff Bezos may return to helm Amazon, says forecaster of double-digit stock market losses last year

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) had a 537-point trading range, even though the blue chip index lost only 11 points by the close. “The S&P 500 will have its worst year since 2008,” said Michael Batnick, managing partner at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Of course, not all his predictions came true — for instance, he said the Fed would end up cutting rates by the end of the year — but still that’s a better track record than many.

  • BofA’s Subramanian Echoes Yogi Berra’s Advice of Avoiding Crowds

    (Bloomberg) -- Yogi Berra once said of a restaurant that “no one goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” Bank of America Corp. strategist Savita Subramanian has a similar warning for stock investors.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosNew Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting It’s All Going DownFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Em

  • GE HealthCare begins trading on the Nasdaq

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss GE HealthCare completing its spin-off from General Electric.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy in 2023

    In my view, one of the most exciting is none other than e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon lost about half its value in the trailing 12-month period as economic issues affected its operations. AWS usually accounts for the bulk of Amazon's operating and net income, and it boasts much stronger margins than its e-commerce units.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.