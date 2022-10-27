U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,971.00
    +99.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,395.25
    -50.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.20
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.80
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.00
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    -0.18 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.49
    -0.97 (-3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0047 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3360
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,588.24
    -21.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.10
    +11.51 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.44
    +18.37 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Automotive Seat Heater Market Projected to Hit USD 2136.09 Million at a 5.8% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

New York, US, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Seat Heater Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Seat Heater Market Research Report Information By Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel - Forecast 2030”, the global automotive seat heater market is expected to garner USD 2136.09 MN by 2030, growing at a 5.8% CAGR during the review period (2022-2030).

The growing demand for innovative solutions for passenger comfort, safety, and convenience accessories drives the market growth. Over recent years, use preference has significantly moved to maintain the cabin temperature at a comfortable level. Automakers are seen making significant investments in designing their seats to offer drivers optimal conditions.

The automotive seat heater market is estimated to demonstrate considerable growth in the next few years. Growing technological advances and increased comfort features would substantiate the size of the market. Players active in the global automotive seat heater market include,

  • Genthern (U.S.)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

  • Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

  • II-VI Marlow Inc (U.S.)

  • Continental AG (Germany)

  • Langfang Golden time Technology (China)

  • Guangzhou Tachibana Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Changchun SET Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

  • IG Bauerhin GmbH (Germany)

  • Champion Seat Systems (U.S.)

  • and Seat Comfort Systems Inc (U.S.)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5542

Auto component manufacturers strive to introduce a new seat heating system and a line of aftermarket accessories designed to match the desired performance and quality. Resultantly, there are several aftermarket seat heaters slipping on like a seat cover and plugged into a 12-volt socket available in the market.

However, sometimes these aftermarket seat heaters can interfere with the vehicle's factory restraint system and are not airbag compatible. Another issue is that they might create an added electrical load on the car's system that can lead to blowing its fuse. Fitting aftermarket heated seats risks jeopardizing the driving position. Therefore, automakers advise against fitting aftermarket heated seats to their cars.

Automotive Seat Heater Market Segments

The automotive seat heater market is segmented into types, sales channels, vehicle types, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into carbon fiber heaters and composite fiber heaters. The vehicle type segment is sub-segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The sales channel segment is sub-segmented into OEMs and aftermarkets. By regions, the market is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

2030: USD 2136.09 Million

CAGR during 2022-2030

5.8%

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

Increase in sales of luxury cars

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Comfort Features in Vehicles Growing Automotive Aftermarket

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Automotive Seat Heater Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-seat-heater-market-5542

Automotive Seat Heater Market Geographical Analysis

Europe dominates the global automotive seat heater market due to extreme cold weather in most areas in the region. Besides, the well-established automotive sector and presence of major automotive manufacturers, alongside the steady economic growth and rising per capita disposable income, create significant opportunities for domestic seat heater manufacturers & suppliers.

The increase in the demand for high-end cars installed with seat warmers and advanced seating tech increases the market size. Additionally, the augmenting demand from luxury or premium cars and SUV makers in the region defines the growing market landscape. Major automakers in this region, such as Audi, BMW, Porche, and Lamborghini, drive the market demand. The European automotive seat heater market is estimated to demonstrate the highest revenue share throughout the forecast period.

North America is another vast end-user market for automotive seat heaters. Huge technological advancements and many OEM and aftermarket manufacturing companies influence the region's market shares. Moreover, the preference of leading luxury car makers and seat heater manufacturers boost market revenues.

Due to its geostrategic location, automotive seat heater manufacturers focus on expanding their footprints in the region to meet the growing customer base. With the rising penetration of high-end luxury cars, the U.S. and Mexico account for leading positions in North America. Additionally, the burgeoning automotive industry in this region is witnessing the increasing demand for passenger cars with additional comfort and convenience features boost the demand for automotive seat heaters.

The Asia Pacific region has become the major manufacturing market for automotive seat heaters due to the ample raw material advantage and cost-competitive auto components. Due to supportive government policies, global automotive players look for partnership and merger & acquisition opportunities with local automotive seat heater manufacturers in this region.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5542

Given the high export of the seat heater industry, players from North America and Europe are expanding their presence in emerging countries, such as India and South Korea. Furthermore, increasing foreign direct investments positively influence the region's automotive seat heater market value. These factors are expected to continue to boost the automotive seat heater market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Automotive Seat Heater Market Competitive Analysis

The automotive seat heater market appears highly competitive, with several key players forming a competitive landscape. Players focus on product development and incorporate strategic approaches, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and expansion to gain a larger competitive share. They make substantial investments to drive R&D to develop required technologies and expand.

Leading automakers establish joint ventures with vehicle seat heater manufacturers to develop and manufacture complete seats, seat heater structures, components, and other vehicle interior solutions. This way, seat heater suppliers take over the industrial leadership and consolidate the J.V. for accounting purposes.

For instance, Mar.14, 2022, Tesla introduced the auto-seat heaters feature in its app (the V11 software update), automatically adjusting the temperature of the seats based on the cabin temperature.

The new automatic seat heaters have quickly become a convenient way to manage the temperature of vehicle seats. The automatic seat heating feature sets the temperature to the max when the cabin is cold and gradually lowers as the cabin warms up. The seat heater turns off completely when the cabin reaches the desired temperature.

Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5542

In another instance, on July 13, 2022, BMW announced a subscription plan for seat warmers for US$17 per month. The auto giant is becoming an unusual business model for car owners in the U.K. and South Korea. Signing up for a subscription plan allows car users access to the actual seat-warming function to heat seats at no extra cost.

Related Reports:

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Information Report, By Pretensioner Type, By Vehicle Type and by End Market and By Region - Forecast To 2030

Automotive Seat Market Information Report by Type, Technology, Material, Vehicle Type, and region | 2030

Automotive Sensors Market Research Report: Information By Sensors Type, Technology, Vehicle Type - Forecast till 2027

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Research Report: Information by Operating System, Technology Types, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Serbia looks to Vlahović, Mitrović for goals at World Cup

    Expect Serbia to have an impact on and off the field at the World Cup. The attacking partnership of 22-year-old Dušan Vlahović and one of the most prolific scorers in international soccer, Aleksandar Mitrović, could cause fits for defenders. Serbia is also heading for a rematch of a contentious game from the 2018 World Cup.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on trac

  • Big Tech ‘missed earnings by 20 miles,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses the state of tech sector, looking at industry leaders like Meta, Google, and Microsoft amid corporate earnings season.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • Tesla’s Lithium Supply Talks Collapse With Australian Miner Core

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s efforts to agree a lithium supply pact with Australian miner Core Lithium Ltd. fell through after months of negotiations against a backdrop of rocketing prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineA deadline for concluding the terms of a four-year

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Meta stock tanks after earnings miss on revenue, lighter-than-expected Q4 guidance

    Meta reported Q3 earnings missing on earnings per share, while offering lighter-than-expected guidance.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • TotalEnergies, Shell post bumper profits, LNG business diverges

    Europe's two largest energy companies Shell and TotalEnergies reported profits of more than $9 billion in the third quarter, though Shell's liquefied natural gas (LNG) division struggled to capture the benefits of high fuel prices. The strong earnings were likely to intensify calls in Britain and the European Union for further windfall taxes on energy companies to help households cope with gas and power bills. LNG prices have soared this year as Moscow progressively cut piped natural gas supplies to Europe, which heavily depended on Russian imports.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Credit Suisse mulls IPO for CS First Boston - source

    Credit Suisse is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering for its CS First Boston spinoff, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The Swiss bank is starting out as the majority shareholder for the newly created investment bank entity, but sees an IPO as a future option, the source said. An unnamed investment company has already committed to inject $500 million into CS First Boston, focused on advisory and capital markets, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner said.

  • Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise, Posting Second-Highest Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe run of historically high earnings is boosting

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • Credit Suisse Unveils Massive Overhaul After Staggering $4 Billion Loss

    Credit Suisse the second-biggest Swiss lender after UBS, said it would cut jobs and spin off its investment banking business as it reported a 4 billion franc ($4 billion) loss for the third quarter. The company also intends to raise $4 billion by selling shares as part of what Chairman Axel Lehmann dubbed a “blueprint for success.” Credit Suisse said it will cut 5% of its workforce, or 2,700 jobs, by the end of the year and will shed 9,000 staff by the end of 2025.