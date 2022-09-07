U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Automotive Seat Massage System Market Size to Grow by USD 143.98 million due to the Increasing Electrification In Vehicles - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Seat Massage System Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive seat massage system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 143.98 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.2%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive seat massage system market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automotive seat massage system market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing electrification of vehicles is one of the factors fueling the automotive seat massage system market growth. The electrification of vehicles has increased the usage of automotive sensors. The up-gradation in automotive electronics and developments in automotive motors have been done with the addition of modern technologies in vehicles. Technological advancement and their increasing adoption by end-users will boost the installation of electronic content in cars and commercial vehicles. Government regulations are forcing the deployment of an active safety system in entry-level cars and hybrid and electric vehicles. In addition to that, the usage of technologies for comfort is becoming more common. This, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: Increasing cost pressure faced by OEMs is one of the factors impeding the automotive seat massage system market growth. OEMs are facing immense cost pressure due to dynamic regulations that were imposed on several components within a vehicle. The factors responsible for high-cost pressures faced by OEMs included stringent emission norms, massive investments in R&D, market competition, and evolving customer demands. As they need to limit the production cost to fulfill the demand side necessities and provide high-quality products simultaneously, they remain liable for any such product failures or recalls, which can impact the bottom line. This, in turn, will impede the automotive seat massage system market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key market dynamics and their impact analysis, View a Sample Report

Market Segmentation Highlights:

The automotive seat massage system market report is segmented by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Regional Opportunities: 41% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for the automotive seat massage system market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. OEMs are focusing on the advanced comfort features for LCVs, which will facilitate the automotive seat massage system market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

  • Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The automotive seat massage system market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The SUV segment is witnessing higher traction than other segments of passenger cars. Moreover, increasing preference for fuel efficiency and comfort during travel in three-row seats in crossovers and SUVs are the main drivers for the increasing adoption of SUVs and crossovers. Such factors are expected to concurrently propel the global automotive seat massage system for the passenger cars market during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF for additional segment-wise contributions and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Automotive Racing Seat Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Automotive Seat Control Module Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Seats Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Seat Massage System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 143.98 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.77

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adient Plc, Alba Automotive Services BV, Alfmeier Prazision SE, Automotive Concepts, Continental AG, DONMAR Enterprises Inc., Erickson Auto Trim Inc., InSeat Solutions LLC, Lear Corp., Leggett and Platt Inc., Magna International Inc., Rostra Precision Controls Inc., TACHI S Co. Ltd., The Miami Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Treadwell Auto Trim, and TS TECH Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-seat-massage-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-143-98-million-due-to-the-increasing-electrification-in-vehicles---17-000-technavio-research-reports-301618143.html

SOURCE Technavio

