Automotive Seating Systems Market is Likely to Expand at a CAGR of 3.1%, Ultimately Reaching a Total of US$ 88.8 Bn During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

North American market for automotive seating systems is assumed to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% between 2022 and 2032. Standard Seats are expected to grow the fastest in sales, at a CAGR of 3.5%.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive seating systems market stands at US$ 65.46 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 88.8 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2022 and 2032.

FMI_Logo

With a notable growth of automobile vertical, the demand for lightweight seats is expected to increase at an alarming rate going forward. Passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles are witnessing a rising demand for bench seats. As per the survey of the Victoria Transport Policy Institute (VTPI), over 70% of 100% autonomous cars are used for carpooling. The rest 30% are bound to be owned on private basis.

For more Insights, Download Report Sample@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1589

At the same time, it needs to be noted that these automotive seats involve extensive investments. It's a fact seats account for almost 5% of the overall cost that the vehicle is subject to. Climate-controlled, ventilated, massage, heated, and powered seats, which render better comfort, are very expensive.

Also, limited choice on the part of raw materials with complex production process are there to stay. These factors are bound to restrain the automotive seating systems market in the forecast period. Future Market Insights has etched through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled 'Automotive Seating Systems Market'.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Seating Systems Market

The Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share with South Korea, Japan, China, and India leading from the front. This could be credited to the rising demand for cost-effective vehicles owing to shifts in the behavior of customers amidst the pandemic as well as post-pandemic.

North America and Europe are going steady with respect to automotive seating systems market and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

Climate-controlled seat technology is expected to be the cornerstone of automotive seating systems market in the forecast period.

Story continues

"Emerging economies are subject to an increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, which, in turn, are bound to take the automotive seating systems market by storm in the upcoming period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Competitive Seating Systems

Adient plc started with integration of Cardyon (chemical made by making use of Covestro's CO 2 technology) as one of the sustainable feedstocks for producing foam. This sustainability milestone pertaining to supply chain does help in reducing the company's scope 3 emissions (as formulated by Greenhouse Gas Protocol).

Toyota Boshoku, in May 2021, came forward with cabin space providing multimodal stimulus of senses at the time of autonomous driving for revitalizing the occupants with siesta along with waking them up with utmost comfort.

Lear Corporation, in August 2020, came up with novel solution in 'intelligent seating', INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense technology. It has been developed on collaborating with Gentherm. The major objective is that of creating conducive climate via intelligent software by making use of ambient cabin conditions.

Hyundai Transys and Brose Fahrzeugteile, in December 2021, inked a JDA (Joint Development Agreement) for developing future-oriented car seats. This development would be emphasizing on lightweight and ultra-slim seats, stabilized seat structure, and seats for driverless cars.

RECARO Automotive, in June 2021, expanded the partnership with IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) for focusing on advantages of the former's seating technology to a wider audience, within IMSA paddock, motorsport enthusiasts, and IMSA fans.

Toyota Boshaku Corporation, in January 2022, developed interior components and seats featured in LEXUS NX. The features include electric retraction mechanism and enhanced cushioning by dividing body pressure around buttocks.

Faurecia, in September 2021, developed the ultra-low CO 2 seat structures as per collaboration with SSAB as the supplier of fossil-free steel.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the automotive seating systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), by seat type (automotive split seat systems, automotive bench seat systems, and automotive split bench seat systems), by distribution channel (OEM and aftermarket), and by technology (heated automotive seating systems, powered automotive seating systems, powered & heated automotive seating systems, and standard type automotive seating systems).

Talk to an Expert@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1589

Key Segments of Automotive Seating Systems Industry Survey

Automotive Seating Systems Market by Vehicle Type:

Automotive Seating Systems for Passenger Cars

Automotive Seating Systems for Light Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Seating Systems for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Seating Systems Market by Seat Type:

Automotive Split Seat Systems

Automotive Bench Seat Systems

Automotive Split Bench Seat Systems

Automotive Seating Systems Market by Distribution Channel:

Automotive Seating System Sales via OEM

Automotive Seating System Sales via Aftermarket

Automotive Seating Systems Market by Technology:

Heated Automotive Seating Systems

Powered Automotive Seating Systems

Powered & Heated Automotive Seating Systems

Standard Type Automotive Seating Systems

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Findings

1.1.1. Overall Automotive Seating Systems Market

1.1.2. Segment Overview

1.1.3. Regional Overview

1.1.4. Competitor's Focus

1.1.5. Consumer's Perception

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Market Characteristics and Attributes

2. Market Overview

2.1. Introduction and Definition

2.2. Research Scope

3. Market Background

3.1. Country wise Market Attractiveness Index

3.2. Automotive Seating Systems Market Scenario-based Forecast

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

Preview Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-seating-systems-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Automotive Seat Motor Market Size : Europe and North America are expected to hold more than half of the market share of the global automotive seat motor market.

Automotive Seat Heater Market Share : Demand in the automotive seat heater market is projected to increase at a robust 6.5% CAGR by value between 2022 and 2028 reaching a value of about US$ 1,150.4 Mn by 2022 end.

Automotive Seat Adjusters Market Forecast : The main factor behind the growth of the automotive seat adjusters market is the rising production and expansion of its end-use industry.

Automotive Seating Market Analysis : The global automotive seating market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 52,941.6 Mn in 2022.

APAC Automotive Telematics Market Growth : As per FMI, passenger vehicles are expected to be the most preferred vehicle type. However, commercial vehicles are anticipated to witness fast growth.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-seating-systems-market-is-likely-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-3-1-ultimately-reaching-a-total-of-us-88-8-bn-during-the-forecast-period-of-2022-32--report-by-future-market-insights-inc-301661393.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights