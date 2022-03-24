U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Automotive Seats Market worth $68.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Seats Market by Type & Technology(Heated-Powered, Heated-Ventilated, Heated-Memory, Heated-Ventilated-Memory, Heated-Ventilated-Memory-Massage), Trim & Frame Material, Component, Vehicle(ICE, Electric, OHV, ATV) - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Automotive Seats Market is projected to grow from USD 51.5 billion in 2021 to USD 68.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand for premium vehicles, rising adoption of powered seats in mid-segment cars & SUVs and increasing demand for aftermarket seating solutions are driving the Automotive Seats Market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Seats Market"

327 – Tables

62 – Figures

303 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 216812760

Automotive Seats Market by technology holds the largest market by volume.

The Automotive Seats Market, by technology, in terms of volume, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. With increasing adoption of multiple technologies in a single package, the demand for a combination of heated, ventilated, and memory seats and heated, ventilated, memory, and massage seats is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Synthetic leather is expected to hold the largest market share in trim materials of automotive seats by 2030

The Automotive Seats Market, by trim material, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% in the period 2021-2030. Synthetic leather will be the largest market in terms of value during the forecast period. The main factor driving the growth of the synthetic leather segment is its low cost compared to genuine leather and its superior performance compared to fabric.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 216812760

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market

The market growth in Asia Oceania countries such as China, Japan, and India can be attributed to the increasing demand for vehicles. Due to the increased vehicle production and sales, China is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive seats in this region. The demand for powered and heated seats is expected to grow in this region, owing to the increasing demand for mid and high-end SUVs. With high growth in production and domestic demand, the Chinese Automotive Seats Market is projected to reach 87.6 million units by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.4%.

Key Market Players:

The Automotive Seats Market is lead by established seat manufacturers such as Adient plc(US), Lear Corporation(US), Faurecia(France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation(Japan) and Magna International Inc.(Canada). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. New product development, partnership and joint venture strategy have been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players from 2018 to 2021, which helped them to innovate on their offerings and broaden their customer base.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-seat-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-seat.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-seats-market-worth-68-4-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301509793.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

